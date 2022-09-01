With only Labor Day weekend to go, the shore summer weekend weather report card is in a tight race for 1st all-time

We have one more weekend Labor Day Weekend before the beaches thin, the lifeguards go away and the sun hangs a little lower in the sky.

And our shore summer weekend weather report card is coming down to the wire for the best one since I started this in 2018.

Going into the weekend of Aug. 26-28, we were on record pace, with a 3.5 cumulative grade point average for the weekend so far.

However, a windy and cloudy Friday and Sunday counterbalanced a great Saturday. That gave Aug. 26-28 a "B" for the weather. That also bumped down the GPA to a 3.4, which put it back in a tie with 2020 for the top spot.

Depending on how Labor Day Weekend goes, 2022 has the potential of reclaiming the top spot all to itself (need an "A"), a tie for first with 2020 ("C+" to a "B+) or slipping into second place ("C" or worse). All, of course, are final grades are good options for what has been a great summer at the Jersey Shore.

The shore summer weekend report card is an annual tradition at The Press of Atlantic City. Each weekend between Memorial Day and Labor Day is graded based on how comfortable it was to be outside at the beach that Friday, Saturday and Sunday (and Monday for the holiday weekends this year).

The grades are subjective, but are based on factors I believe many can agree upon to drive everyone to the shore for a fantastic weekend.

"A" grades are given to those that are sunny to partly sunny (some clouds are good), high temperatures between 75 and 85 degrees, dew points below 65 degrees, a gentle breeze and, most importantly, no rain.

Each day is averaged together to get a final weekend grade. As the beaches thin into locals' summer September after Labor Day, we give out the final report card at Ocean City High School.

