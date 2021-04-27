 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
With near record temperatures Wednesday, beach patrols stress avoiding ocean
0 comments
featured

With near record temperatures Wednesday, beach patrols stress avoiding ocean

{{featured_button_text}}
nws_MARGATE

Shore temperatures are expected to crest 80 degrees Wednesday at the shore, though water temperatures will be much colder.

 Kristian Gonyea / for The Press

It should be warm enough for a day at the beach Wednesday.

As South Jersey’s first taste of summer arrives, beach patrol officials are urging people to stay out of the water, but feel free to enjoy the sand.

“It can be very exhilarating to get an early beach day, but we all must use common sense and caution,” Upper Township Beach Patrol Capt. Bill Handley said, emphasizing no lifeguards will be on duty and water temperatures will still be frigid.

The air temperature is a different story. High temperatures at the shore are expected to be near or around 80 degrees. A west-southwesterly wind around a clockwise spinning high pressure system near Bermuda will be responsible for this first taste of summertime heat.

On average, Sen. Frank S. Farley State Marina in Atlantic City experiences its first 80-degree day May 12. The city should just miss out on the daily record high, which is 82 degrees, set in 1935.

Given those temperatures, it may sound tempting to dip your toes in the water, but local officials warn it’s not safe, plus the water is just plain cold.

“If someone puts their toe in the water now, it’s like one step above a polar bear,” said Chuck LaBarre, captain of the Margate Beach Patrol, which typically has 40 to 45 guards during the summer.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Traditionally, beach patrols start to staff lifeguards Memorial Day weekend. Prior to that, if you go in the water and need help, help will not come immediately.

“If you were to have an ocean rescue, it would have to come from a 911 caller on the beach and the first line of rescue would come from a police officer,” LaBarre said.

NOAA Water Temp Forecast

Forecasted water temperatures for Wednesday at noon.

Water temperatures Tuesday were in the low 50s in Atlantic City and Cape May. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Wednesday should see water temperatures between 55 and 61 degrees, warmest from Wildwood to Sea Isle City.

Still, beach patrol officials say to come out and enjoy this first taste of summer.

“Hopefully all will enjoy our preseason and exercise good decision making without putting themselves or any others at risk. And remember to protect your skin (burn time will be 30 minutes). We all may get to anxious for the summer tan and get the beginner’s burn. Use sunblock and higher SPF to gradually build a base tan,” Handley said.

Wednesday

Wednesday's forecast for South Jersey as well as putting in context the 86 degree high temperature for Atlantic City International Airport. 

On the mainland, high temperatures will rise into the mid- to upper 80s. The 86 degree forecast for Atlantic City International Airport will be 20 degrees above average for this time of year, but still should sit below the record high for the date, which was 88 degrees in 2009.

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMartucci

0 comments

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News