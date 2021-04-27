With near record temperatures Wednesday, beach patrols stress avoiding ocean

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Traditionally, beach patrols start to staff lifeguards Memorial Day weekend. Prior to that, if you go in the water and need help, help will not come immediately.

“If you were to have an ocean rescue, it would have to come from a 911 caller on the beach and the first line of rescue would come from a police officer,” LaBarre said.

Water temperatures Tuesday were in the low 50s in Atlantic City and Cape May. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Wednesday should see water temperatures between 55 and 61 degrees, warmest from Wildwood to Sea Isle City.

Still, beach patrol officials say to come out and enjoy this first taste of summer.

“Hopefully all will enjoy our preseason and exercise good decision making without putting themselves or any others at risk. And remember to protect your skin (burn time will be 30 minutes). We all may get to anxious for the summer tan and get the beginner’s burn. Use sunblock and higher SPF to gradually build a base tan,” Handley said.