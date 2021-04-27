With near record temperatures Wednesday, beach patrols stress avoiding ocean

It should be warm enough for a day at the beach Wednesday.
As South Jersey’s first taste of summer arrives, beach patrol officials are urging people to stay out of the water, but feel free to enjoy the sand.
“It can be very exhilarating to get an early beach day, but we all must use common sense and caution,” Upper Township Beach Patrol Capt. Bill Handley said, emphasizing no lifeguards will be on duty and water temperatures will still be frigid.
The air temperature is a different story. High temperatures at the shore are expected to be near or around 80 degrees. A west-southwesterly wind around a clockwise spinning high pressure system near Bermuda will be responsible for this first taste of summertime heat.
On average, Sen. Frank S. Farley State Marina in Atlantic City experiences its first 80-degree day May 12. The city should just miss out on the daily record high, which is 82 degrees, set in 1935.
Given those temperatures, it may sound tempting to dip your toes in the water, but local officials warn it’s not safe, plus the water is just plain cold.
“If someone puts their toe in the water now, it’s like one step above a polar bear,” said Chuck LaBarre, captain of the Margate Beach Patrol, which typically has 40 to 45 guards during the summer.
Traditionally, beach patrols start to staff lifeguards Memorial Day weekend. Prior to that, if you go in the water and need help, help will not come immediately.
“If you were to have an ocean rescue, it would have to come from a 911 caller on the beach and the first line of rescue would come from a police officer,” LaBarre said.
Water temperatures Tuesday were in the low 50s in Atlantic City and Cape May. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Wednesday should see water temperatures between 55 and 61 degrees, warmest from Wildwood to Sea Isle City.
A rip current is clearly visible from the shore, out to sea, in this Wednesday time lapse in…
Still, beach patrol officials say to come out and enjoy this first taste of summer.
“Hopefully all will enjoy our preseason and exercise good decision making without putting themselves or any others at risk. And remember to protect your skin (burn time will be 30 minutes). We all may get to anxious for the summer tan and get the beginner’s burn. Use sunblock and higher SPF to gradually build a base tan,” Handley said.
On the mainland, high temperatures will rise into the mid- to upper 80s. The 86 degree forecast for Atlantic City International Airport will be 20 degrees above average for this time of year, but still should sit below the record high for the date, which was 88 degrees in 2009.
Press Meteorologist Joe Martucci's 7-Day Forecast
Joe's 7-Day Forecast
Partly sunny and hot. Near record highs.
A shower possible until 8 a.m. Then, some sun, with rain at night. Record maximum low temperatures likely.
Early rain with a p.m. shower. However, it will be mostly dry. Fairly cloudy.
Morning clouds to p.m. sun
More clouds than sun
Some rain but gradually brightening up
Partly sunny
