Winter forecast a bit more bullish on NJ snow, cold than recent years

Furthermore, sea surface temperatures along the Jersey Shore have been running well above average. As of Oct. 21, water temperatures in Sandy Hook, Atlantic City and Cape May were five to seven degrees above average, more typical for Virginia. If waters stay warmer than usual, that tips the scales for a winter storm to be more wet than white for southeastern New Jersey, as any wind from south to northeast blows in the mild ocean air.

However, snow lovers can rejoice in the low amount of sea ice in the Barents-Kara seas, off the northern coast of Russia.

“I think that is an early sign of possibly more severe winter weather,” Cohen said.

One part of producing the winter forecast includes looking at previous years, known as “analog years” in which conditions leading up to winter are similar to what has occurred this year. Sullivan and his team at WeatherWorks look at late summers and falls that have behaved similarly to 2021’s to see how those winters fared, in order to predict this winter.

“The analog years were very boom or bust in the Atlantic City area, and the determining factor was if there was block,” Sullivan said.