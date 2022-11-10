Wind, some rain make for messy High School football playoffs this weekend

The remnants of Nicole will bring the passing game to a halt Friday, with strong winds and rain showers around Friday night. Meteorologist Joe Martucci says Saturday will fare better as five southeastern New Jersey teams take action on the gridiron. Him and Sports Columnist Mike McGarry are at Mainland Regional High School's football practice with more.
Football Forecast
Millville at Hammonton | 6 p.m. Friday | Strong southeast winds with a shower. Temperatures in the 60s.
St. Thomas Aquinas at Holy Spirit | 6 p.m. Friday | Very strong southeast winds with a shower. Temperatures in the 60s.
Mainland at Middletown South | 7 p.m. Friday | Strong southeast winds with tapering rain. Temperatures in the 60s.
St. Augustine Prep at Don Bosco | 1 p.m. Saturday | Breezy west winds and mostly sunny. Temperatures in the 60s.
