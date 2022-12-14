 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wind alerts out as coastal storm nears South Jersey, watch the forecast

A wind advisory is out for the Jersey Shore counties, with gale watches on the water as a coast-to-coast coastal storm impacts South Jersey. Meteorologist Joe Martucci says that in addition to the wind, heavy rain, tidal flooding and even possible freezing rain are in the cards. Joe has the latest.

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
Meteorologist

It's great to forecast for you in N.J., where I was born and raised. I earned my degree from Rutgers and have been at The Press since Fall 2017. I'm honored to be a 10 time N.J. Press Association award winner and a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist.

