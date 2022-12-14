Wind alerts out as coastal storm nears South Jersey, watch the forecast

A wind advisory is out for the Jersey Shore counties, with gale watches on the water as a coast-to-coast coastal storm impacts South Jersey. Meteorologist Joe Martucci says that in addition to the wind, heavy rain, tidal flooding and even possible freezing rain are in the cards. Joe has the latest.
