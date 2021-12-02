Win $50 gift card, basket of prizes in our Press of AC snowfall contest

Sunday will be a cloudy, though comfortable day. A cold front will then bring a few hours of rain and then wind to the area Monday. A rollercoaster ride of temperatures then take us through Thanksgiving week.

we'll start off Sunday with some sunshine. Temperatures will be above freezing everywhere, with mid to upper 30s inland and low 40s at the shore. The shore did not actually get the freeze last night, staying just above. So, good news for the vegetable gardens still out there. We'll have another shot next week.

It'll be a warmer, though cloudier day than Saturday. High temperatures will manage to get into the upper 50s, on a gentle southerly wind. Moisture will be added to the atmosphere, which will set the stage for rain to come.

It'll be a cloudy, though dry evening as we fall into the 40s. Then, between 10 p.m. and midnight, rain will work in from west to east as a cold front pushes through. The rain will be scattered at first, turning steady for a few hours early Monday morning. Winds will kick up out of the south, gusting in the 25 to 35 mph range.

Rain will then end between 10 a.m. and noon Monday. Winds will turn to the northwest, bringing in the drier air. Temperatures will likely have risen to the mid-50s by sunrise and we'll stay in the mid-50s all day long as some sun comes out.

The rain still look slight enough not to cause anything more than isolated issues. Totals of 0.25 to 0.50 inches will be likely. I've taken down the wind forecast from Monday p.m. into Tuesday morning. Sustained winds should be around 15 mph inland, with top gusts around 30 mph. The shore will be sustained around 20 mph, with top gusts to 40 mph. Airlines delays are not ruled out, but most should be OK, great news.

Cold air will push in overnight. We'll fall quickly into the 30s after dark under a mainly clear sky and breeze conditions. You'll want the winter jacket and the scarf. Air temperatures will bottom out in the upper 20s for Marmora and the inland spots, with near 35 readings in Ocean City and the shore.

The core of the cold will be Tuesday. Highs will sit in the mid-40s, below average for this time of the year and a far cry for the 70 degree weather we had Thursday. Alas, though, these are the ups and downs and fall, and probably the winter as well, per the people I spoke with for our winter outlook video and story.

As the winds calm down, the sky stays clear and the air stays dry, we'll have radiational cooling Tuesday night, where the heat of the day escapes into outerspace. That means another cold night and the potential for a freeze at the shore. The evening will be in the 30s. Overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 20s inland the coast near 32.

We'll claw our way back up to seasonable for the rest of the holiday week. High pressure will sit nearly overhead Wednesday. That will allow the sun to warm us up, but it's a weak, late November sun and will only pop up one to three degrees higher than Tuesday.

Thanksgiving itself will actually be pretty comfortable. The morning will be in the 30s for most spots, rising up to the upper 50s under plentiful sunshine. A football catch with the kids or grandkids would be a great idea, if everyone was up for it.