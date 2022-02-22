Will there be coastal flooding?

For most people, no.

Despite onshore winds Thursday, they won't be that strong, under 10 mph. Furthermore, they'll be coming out of the northeast most of the day, which isn't all that favorable for flooding, anyway, since Long Island is in that direction.

We're also near the quarter moon, the moon being half full, which brings astronomically lower tides anyway.

I bet the most susceptible places see water during the early Friday morning high tide. Take, for example, the shoulders of the White Horse Pike and Black Horse Pike. However, it will not be widespread.

Contact Joe Martucci: 609-272-7247 jmartucci@pressofac.com Twitter @acpressmartucci

Local Weather Get the latest local weather, meteorologist Joe Martucci's 7-day forecasts, podcasts, and severe weather alerts. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.