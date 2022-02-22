 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Will there be coastal flooding?

For most people, no.

Despite onshore winds Thursday, they won't be that strong, under 10 mph. Furthermore, they'll be coming out of the northeast most of the day, which isn't all that favorable for flooding, anyway, since Long Island is in that direction. 

We're also near the quarter moon, the moon being half full, which brings astronomically lower tides anyway.

I bet the most susceptible places see water during the early Friday morning high tide. Take, for example, the shoulders of the White Horse Pike and Black Horse Pike. However, it will not be widespread. 

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
