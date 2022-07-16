 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Will the weather be a great day for the "Great Day Fest" Sunday in AC?

Call it a fine day for the Great Day Fest taking place in Atlantic City on Sunday, July 17.

The noon to 10 p.m. festival will be taking place at Bourre in Atlantic City, taking place on South New York Avenue. The day will be home to concerts, shopping, dunk tanks and even a photo opportunity with Batman, all of which will need a dry day to keep Sunday a success.

The weather will mostly cooperate. 

Expect a partly cloudy sky for most of the event. A sea breeze front will develop during the day, which will be the focus for showers and storms to flare up, similar to Saturday.

Typical in these situations, it's hard to forecast exactly where along the shore it will be. However, given that they'll be scattered in coverage, Atlantic City has a 50-50 chance of being completely dry.

Even if it rains, though, it'll be brief. At worst, you're still talking eight hour of the ten to be dry. 

Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s the whole time with a southeast wind around 10 mph. The hair will be frizzy, with dew points in the "very muggy" low 70s. 

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
