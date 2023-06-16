Middle Township, Oakcrest Regional High School and Mainland Regional High School all have graduations Friday. A severe thunderstorm watch for the potential for property threatening weather is in effect until 6 p.m. for all of South Jersey.
Meteorologist Joe Martucci explains how likely lightning, rain and dry weather will actually be as we celebrate our new grads.
This story was updated Friday morning and has updating timing for the potential severe weather.
