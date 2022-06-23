Will NJ's weather cooperate to see 'parade of planets' Friday morning?

For the first time since December 2004, Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn will line up in a straight line Friday morning. The forecast isn't as straightforward, but a majority of people should be able to view it.

Beginning in the early morning hours of Friday, June 24, the five planets of Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn will align in planetary order, according to CNN's Megan Marples and Ashley Strickland.

Specifically, weather conditions in the eastern to southeastern sky 30 minutes before sunrise is of the utmost importance, as that is the place and best time to view the celestial event.

A rare, 5-planet alignment will take over the sky Friday Don't forget to look up this weekend to see the start of a rare, five-planet alignment grace the night sky.

The following list below are sunrise times for select places in the state.

Cape May: 5:35 a.m.

Atlantic City: 5:31 a.m.

Millville: 5:34 a.m.

Barnegat Light: 5:29 a.m.

Asbury Park: 5:27 a.m.

Trenton: 5:30 a.m.

Newark: 5:27 a.m.

Newton: 5:27 a.m.

As far as sky conditions are concerned, fog is the limited factor for viewing the planets alignment. However, this likely won't be everywhere in the state.

If you saw rain on Friday, you will likely have fog at night, as the low level moisture creates low clouds, fog, after dark Thursday. This continues until the sun burns it off mid Friday morning.

This will mainly be along and west of a line from Fortescue to Wrightstown to Morristown to the Passaic-Bergan County border.

Elsewhere, fog will still be possible. Even if there is fog, though, it will not be as dense, giving you the opportunity to view the parade of planets.

Temperatures will be in the 50s for most of the state, staying just about 60 degrees along the coast.

If you miss it Friday morning, Mother Nature will have to cooperate better the next time it happens, in 2040.

Contact Joe Martucci: 609-272-7247 jmartucci@pressofac.com Twitter @acpressmartucci

Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.