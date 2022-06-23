 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Will NJ's weather cooperate to see 'parade of planets' Friday morning?

  • 0

For the first time since December 2004, Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn will line up in a straight line Friday morning. The forecast isn't as straightforward, but a majority of people should be able to view it. 

Planets Align AccuWeather

Beginning in the early morning hours of Friday, June 3, the five planets of Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn will align in planetary order, according to CNN's Megan Marples and Ashley Strickland. 

Beginning in the early morning hours of Friday, June 24, the five planets of Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn will align in planetary order, according to CNN's Megan Marples and Ashley Strickland. 

Specifically, weather conditions in the eastern to southeastern sky 30 minutes before sunrise is of the utmost importance, as that is the place and best time to view the celestial event. 

The following list below are sunrise times for select places in the state.

Cape May: 5:35 a.m. 

Atlantic City: 5:31 a.m. 

Millville: 5:34 a.m. 

Barnegat Light: 5:29 a.m. 

People are also reading…

Asbury Park: 5:27 a.m. 

Trenton: 5:30 a.m.

Newark: 5:27 a.m. 

Newton: 5:27 a.m.

As far as sky conditions are concerned, fog is the limited factor for viewing the planets alignment. However, this likely won't be everywhere in the state.

If you saw rain on Friday, you will likely have fog at night, as the low level moisture creates low clouds, fog, after dark Thursday. This continues until the sun burns it off mid Friday morning.

Rianfall

Rainfall totals from midnight to noon Thursday. 

This will mainly be along and west of a line from Fortescue to Wrightstown to Morristown to the Passaic-Bergan County border. 

Elsewhere, fog will still be possible. Even if there is fog, though, it will not be as dense, giving you the opportunity to view the parade of planets.

Visibility Friday Morning

Notice the lower visibilities in Bridgeton and Hopatcong in New Jersey. That is where rain fell on Thursday morning, creating a denser fog than near the coast. 

Temperatures will be in the 50s for most of the state, staying just about 60 degrees along the coast.

If you miss it Friday morning, Mother Nature will have to cooperate better the next time it happens, in 2040. 

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
0 Comments

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News