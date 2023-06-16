Middle Township, Oakcrest Regional High School and Mainland Regional High School all have graduations Friday. Storms and rain threaten in the forecast. However, Meteorologist Joe Martucci explains how likely lightning, rain and dry weather will actually be as we celebrate our new grads.
Contact Joe Martucci:
609-272-7247
Twitter @acpressmartucci
Tags
Local Weather
Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox!
Joe Martucci
Meteorologist
It's great to forecast for you in N.J., where I was born and raised. I earned my degree from Rutgers and have been at The Press since Fall 2017. I'm honored to be a 10 time N.J. Press Association award winner and a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.