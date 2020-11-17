Widespread Code Blue alerts in effect through Thursday

A Code Blue alert, intended to assist municipalities in protecting vulnerable citizens during cold weather, has been issued for Cape May and Atlantic counties.

Cape May County’s Code Blue will be in effect from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday and Wednesday nights. People seeking temporary shelter should call the county Division of Social Services at 609-886-6200, ext. 2434, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday, or call 211 after 4:30 p.m. and on weekends and holidays. Additional information regarding Code Blue conditions can be found on the county Social Services website at cmcbss.com.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In Atlantic County, a Code Blue will be in effect from 4 a.m. Wednesday to 7 a.m. Thursday, said Linda Gilmore, public information officer for the county. Those seeking warmth in the county should contact their local emergency management officials for shelter locations. Contact information is available at readyatlantic.org.​

Any New Jersey resident experiencing homelessness can call 211 or text your zip code to 898-211 for help. The hotline is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, and interpreters are available to non-English speakers.