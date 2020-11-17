 Skip to main content
Widespread Code Blue alerts in effect through Thursday
Code Blue Warming

Arlene Sartorio, a volunteer at the Trinity United Methodist Church Church in Millville, spoons out some soup at a Code Blue warming shelter.

 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer

A Code Blue alert, intended to assist municipalities in protecting vulnerable citizens during cold weather, has been issued for Cape May and Atlantic counties. 

Cape May County’s Code Blue will be in effect from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday and Wednesday nights. People seeking temporary shelter should call the county Division of Social Services at 609-886-6200, ext. 2434, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday, or call 211 after 4:30 p.m. and on weekends and holidays. Additional information regarding Code Blue conditions can be found on the county Social Services website at cmcbss.com.

In Atlantic County, a Code Blue will be in effect from 4 a.m. Wednesday to 7 a.m. Thursday, said Linda Gilmore, public information officer for the county. Those seeking warmth in the county should contact their local emergency management officials for shelter locations. Contact information is available at readyatlantic.org.​

Any New Jersey resident experiencing homelessness can call 211 or text your zip code to 898-211 for help. The hotline is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, and interpreters are available to non-English speakers. 

A Code Blue alert goes into effect whenever air temperatures are forecast to be below 32 degrees, or wind chills of 0 or below are forecast for at least two hours. Low temperatures will drop to around 30 degrees for much of the mainland Tuesday night, with spots deep in the Pine Barrens dipping to the 20s. The shore will stay above freezing. Temperatures will be even colder Wednesday night, with low temperatures in the 20s for the mainland. The shore could have its first freeze of the season, with lows around 32 degrees. 

