Why South Jersey went from winter coats to jacket free early Tuesday

Temps Tuesday
Joe Martucci

South Jersey went from winter coats to jacket free Tuesday morning in South Jersey.

Atlantic City International Airport jumped from 33F to 55F between 3:54 and 6:54 a.m.

Fortescue, on the Delaware Bay, didn’t jump as high but went from 43 to 52 degrees in the same timeframe.

But all of this was before dawn, before the sun could warm us up (yes, even even with a cloudy, rainy day, the sun still warms us up).

So what gives? It’s all about the wind

Winds were calm or from the north most of Monday night.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

However, at 535 a.m., Atlantic City International Airport's wind direction went from north to east and then southeast 30 minutes later.

Fortescue went from east-northeast to east at 525 a.m.. It then went southeast an hour and a half later. East winds are still a bit of a land breeze for the community. So, that warmup wasn’t as significant as those closer to the Atlantic Ocean.

That allowed the relatively milder water to waft onto land, warming us up even before the sun rose.

Water temperatures are in the upper 40s. Therefore, the east wind brought the initial bump. The change to the warmer, southern wind direction, brought another bump as the water didn’t have to do all the work for the increase.

That gets us to midday on Tuesday. When you add in the sun being in the sky, temperatures are well into the 50s east of the New Jersey Turnpike. However, to the west, they’re in the 40s, even 30s.

These places are further inland and less susceptible to the impacts of the ocean air, for good or bad. Plus, the valleys of Northwest NJ are shielded from the warmer air that fails to make it over the mountain.

So, it’s mild for half the state and chilly for the other half, another NJ split. Nothing ever changes.

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
Meteorologist

It's great to forecast for you in N.J., where I was born and raised. I earned my degree from Rutgers and have been at The Press since Fall 2017. I'm honored to be a 10 time N.J. Press Association award winner and a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist.

