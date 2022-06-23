What will the weather be like for the Atlantic City Seafood and Music festival?

Call it the catch of the weekend, not catch of the day. The Atlantic City Seafood and Music Festival will bring plentiful sunshine, a near zero risk of rain and comfortable humidity levels over the weekend.

The festival, which runs form 4 to 9 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday at Bader Field in Atlantic City will be treated with great conditions to set sail on the freshest catches, coldest beverages and live music.

First ever Atlantic City Seafood & Music Festival looks to be a shuckin’ good time For many years, Atlantic City had its own seafood festival, known simply at The Atlantic City Seafood Festival. It was a fun event packed with everything from crab legs to flounder, and it had become an annual tradition within the town that folks looked forward to each summer.

The only hazard is the strong June sun. Burn times will be 15 minutes through 4 p.m., so keep the sunscreen nearby the shell cracker. Bring a hat and sunglasses, too.

Here's a day by day breakdown of the weather:

Friday

It will be comfortable, with temperatures in the 70 to 75 degrees during the 4 to 9 p.m. event timeframe. An easterly sea breeze will be around until roughly the sun sets, which will keep any clouds down further inland on Route 40. Look for winds to flip to the south as the sun goes down, but it will be light.

Dew points will be in the "touch humid" 60 degree range, not high for late June.

Saturday

Expect a mostly sunny sky. Similar to Friday, a cooling sea breeze will be in store, between 5 to 10 mph. While inland towns will be well in the 80s, Atlantic City will top out around 80 degrees for the day, sliding into the 70s during the evening.

Sunday

Conditions remain great for a day outdoors. Temperatures will be 75 to 80 degrees for most of the event. Winds will be from the southwest, sustained 10 to 15 mph, so it'll be the breeziest of the three days. Furthermore, dew points will be in the muggy, but not very humid, 65 to 70 degree range.

Expect plenty of sunshine for most of the day, with clouds arriving late.

For more

Subscribe to The Press of Atlantic City's daily weather newsletter for Meteorologist Joe Martucci's forecasts videos, weather columns, podcasts and more.

Contact Joe Martucci: 609-272-7247 jmartucci@pressofac.com Twitter @acpressmartucci

Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.