What will the weather be like for the Atlantic City Seafood and Music festival?

seafood and music 3

Call it the catch of the weekend, not catch of the day. The Atlantic City Seafood and Music Festival will bring plentiful sunshine, a near zero risk of rain and comfortable humidity levels over the weekend.

Muggy Meter.JPG

The festival, which runs form 4 to 9 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday at Bader Field in Atlantic City will be treated with great conditions to set sail on the freshest catches, coldest beverages and live music.

The only hazard is the strong June sun. Burn times will be 15 minutes through 4 p.m., so keep the sunscreen nearby the shell cracker. Bring a hat and sunglasses, too. 

uv iNDEX.JPG

Here's a day by day breakdown of the weather:

Friday

It will be comfortable, with temperatures in the 70 to 75 degrees during the 4 to 9 p.m. event timeframe. An easterly sea breeze will be around until roughly the sun sets, which will keep any clouds down further inland on Route 40. Look for winds to flip to the south as the sun goes down, but it will be light. 

Explaining the Sea Breeze.JPG

Dew points will be in the "touch humid" 60 degree range, not  high for late June. 

Saturday

850mb set up saturday.JPG

Expect a mostly sunny sky. Similar to Friday, a cooling sea breeze will be in store, between 5 to 10 mph. While inland towns will be well in the 80s, Atlantic City will top out around 80 degrees for the day, sliding into the 70s during the evening.

Sunday

sun 8am.JPG

Conditions remain great for a day outdoors. Temperatures will be 75 to 80 degrees for most of the event. Winds will be from the southwest, sustained 10 to 15 mph, so it'll be the breeziest of the three days. Furthermore, dew points will be in the muggy, but not very humid, 65 to 70 degree range. 

Expect plenty of sunshine for most of the day, with clouds arriving late. 

For more

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
