What will the weather be like for Mayfest, Ocean City Block Party?

The Ocean City Block Party and Mayfest in Smithville will highlight another May weekend. Meteorologist Joe Martucci says conditions won't be as stormy as last weekend, but clouds, fog and some rain will remain from the same storm that impacted us a week ago.

Expect the Ocean City Block party to have isolated morning showers, increased to scattered showers during the afternoon. Fog and clouds will be around, with temperatures ranging from the mid-50s when it starts at 9 a.m. to the low 60s when it ends around 5 p.m.

Saturday's Mayfest in Smithville will be similar to Ocean City's though temperatures will be in the 60s throughout the duration of the 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. event. Sunday will then likely be dry, with morning fog. Temperatures will be in the 65 to 70 degree range, the warmest in days.

