What to know about the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season

Like every year since 2015, a more active than usual hurricane season has been forecast for the Atlantic Hurricane Basin, according to Colorado State University.

The Atlantic hurricane season officially began Wednesday. This season, in an effort to help ensure property owners have what they need to be ready, the National Hurricane Center announced it has improved forecasting and access to information such as storm surge, hurricane and marine forecasts, as well as geographic information detail.

“Early preparation and understanding your risk is key to being hurricane resilient and climate-ready,” said Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo.

Forecasts from the National Hurricane Center, AccuWeather and Colorado State are projecting a more active than usual tropical season. Colorado State forecasts 19 tropical storms, with nine of them becoming hurricanes and four of those major hurricanes (category 3, 4 or 5). That's above the 1991 to 2020 average of 14, seven and three, respectively.

In addition to new forecasts for the season, the center, which is part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and is responsible for all official storm track forecasts and weather alerts, has a slew of updates for 2022. Updates include the latest forecast track error cone for tropical systems. A forecast track error is the probable track that the center of the storm will take, and improvements to it have increased accuracy for one- to five-day models. This upgrade will give meteorologists more accurate information to forecast the storms.

The biggest improvement occurred in the 36-hour forecast, where the cone will be 6% smaller than last year. As a result, the forecast cone range will shrink from 55 nautical miles to 52 nautical miles, narrowing the target areas and giving people a better idea of how close they are to the storm. In general, a cone represents the range of possible strike areas. It grows smaller the closer a storm is to making landfall. Three hours before landfall, a cone is 16 miles wide, while five days before hitting land, a cone would stretch 200 nautical miles.

While a 6% improvement may not seem like much, over the past decade, those improvements have shrunk the entire cone 15% to 30%, which has led to better forecasting. For example, if 2012's Superstorm Sandy were to occur this year, models would have been better able to narrow the target area; 3½ days before landfall, the cone would have centered on a range from Asbury Park to the Virginia part of the Delmarva Peninsula. Back then, the same forecast showed a landfall range between Montauk, Long Island, and the Outer Banks of North Carolina.

In addition to modeling improvements, the hurricane center is improving its messaging online with more detailed, segmented updates that can be easily understood at hurricanes.gov.

Another example of better messaging is with storm surge forecasts. When storms near the shore, storm surge forecasts will now color code the amount of water above normally dry ground on its graphics. This will provide additional aesthetic appeal to the experimental graphic that was first launched in 2020. Previously, the coastlines expected to receive storm surges were always in red.

Storm surge watches or warnings continue to be posted along with the maps at 5 a.m., 11 a.m., 5 p.m. and 11 p.m., as needed.

For mariners who go offshore, there also will be more precise forecasts and new forecast zones in the Gulf of Mexico, the Caribbean Sea and much of the Atlantic Ocean south of 31 degrees north latitude, roughly the Florida-Georgia border.

The Tropical Analysis and Forecast Branch of the center had broken down this area into 32 zones since 2011. Now, those zones will be made into 52 smaller zones, with eight new zones in the open waters east of Florida but south of Bermuda added as well, increasing accuracy.

This will benefit mariners with a more precise, higher-quality forecast. The revamped zones also take into account the climate of that area. During adverse conditions, the more specific forecast boxes will allow for more information targeted to those who need it.

