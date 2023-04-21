Temperatures Friday will vary as much as 25 degrees, Meteorologist Joe Martucci says. It's all due to a familiar factor, the cooling sea breeze. The sea breeze is really a localized cold front that moves westwards into South Jersey and can bring a wide range of conditions ahead of and behind it.
Contact Joe Martucci:
609-272-7247
Twitter @acpressmartucci
Tags
Local Weather
Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox!
Joe Martucci
Meteorologist
It's great to forecast for you in N.J., where I was born and raised. I earned my degree from Rutgers and have been at The Press since Fall 2017. I'm honored to be a 10 time N.J. Press Association award winner and a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.