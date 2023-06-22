A weather pattern called a "rex block" is creating a traffic jam in the atmosphere. This allows an area of low pressure to dominate the weather pattern in New Jersey this week, bringing cool June temperatures and cloudy to rainy weather. Meteorologist Joe Martucci explains how this forms and when it will end.
