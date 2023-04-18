The National Weather Service issued a Red Flag Warning for all of South Jersey Tuesday to highlight the very high risk for the spread of wildfires.

The warning, in effect until 8 p.m., was issued around 11:30 a.m. by the Weather Service.

The combination of low humidity, gusty winds and a drying ground due to sunshine leads to a very high risk for the spread of wildfires.

The warning only speaks to the spread of wildfire, not the creation of them. 99% of wildfires are caused by humans, whether unintentionally or intentionally.

Limit your outdoor burning. Make sure cigars and cigarettes are fully put out, too. If you're carrying a trailer, make sure there's enough room between the road and the vehicles so sparks don't fly. Sparks from a railroad caused small bush fires in the northern part of the state last week.

The very high wildfire spread risk will continue into Wednesday. While wind gusts will be in the 20s, as opposed to 30s, the ground will have another day to dry in the full sunshine.