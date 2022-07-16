We're halfway through summer, here's the shore weekend weather report card so far

We're halfway between the bright summer beginning of Memorial Day and the grand finale of Labor Day weekend. At the halfway point of the summer semester, our 2022 shore weekend weather student has been very good to us so far.

The weekend of July 8 to 10 brought a "B" to the fifth annual report card. Friday and Sunday wound up specular, with high temperatures in between my 75 and 85 degree range for an ideal summer weekend. Plus, there was no rain and light winds. However, Saturday set it back from an "A". It was nearly a washout, especially near Cape May, with widespread showers and storms.

All in all, though, we have managed to avoid anything below a "B" for the seventh weekend in a row. Halfway through the semester, we have a 3.4 cumulative GPA, a firm "B+". That would be on pace to tie our best finish of the year, which happened in 2020.

The shore summer weekend report card is an annual tradition at The Press of Atlantic City. Each weekend between Memorial Day and Labor Day is graded based on how comfortable it was to be outside at the beach that Friday, Saturday and Sunday (and Monday for the holiday weekends this year).

The grades are subjective, but are based on factors I believe many can agree upon to drive everyone to the shore for a fantastic weekend.

"A" grades are given to those that are sunny to partly sunny (some clouds are good), high temperatures between 75 and 85 degrees, dew points below 65 degrees, a gentle breeze and, most importantly, no rain.

Each day is averaged together to get a final weekend grade. As the beaches thin into locals' summer September after Labor Day, we give out the final report card at Ocean City High School.

