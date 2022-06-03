Welcome to June 3, the wettest day of the year

The third day of June is the day where it is most likely to rain in southeastern New Jersey, according to a Press of Atlantic City analysis.

54% of June 3 had measurable precipitation, rain, at Atlantic City International Airport, where records go back to July 1943. Out of all 366 possible days in a year, this was the wettest.

".. It is early enough in the year that we can still have synoptic scale widespread (precipitation) events, but also late enough that some years we could have a more mid-summer set up with isolated thunderstorms," said Sarah Johnson, warning coordination meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Mount Holly, Burlington County.

At the airport, it's the only day of the year that has been wet more than half of the days had measurable rainfall, which can be as little as one-hundredth of an inch. February 2 and March 31 were the next closest, both with wet weather at least 49% of the time.

The June 3 wetness may be coincidental, though. The days surrounding June 3 are not particularly wet. June 1, 2, 4 and 5 all have had rain somewhere between 32 and 36%.

Adding to the mystique is that nearby climate stations at Sen. Frank S. Farley State Marina in Atlantic City was wet on 44% of June 3, where records go back to the 1870s. In Millville, 45% of this date in history received measurable precipitation. Records there go back to 1947.

The five days most and least likely to precipitate Most Likely June 3 - 54% Feb. 2 - 49% March 31 - 49% April 1 - 47% April 4 - 47% Least Likely Sept. 4 - 14% Sept 5 - 15% Aug. 30 - 18% Oct. 17 - 18% June 26 - 19% July 11 - 19% Aug. 25 - 19% Sept. 9 - 19% Oct. 5 - 19% Oct. 8 - 19% Oct. 13 - 19% Oct. 21 - 19% Dec. 18 - 19% Dec. 27 - 19%

June 3 was the June day most likely to rain in both locations. However, it was not the most frequent day with precipitation of the year.

The past few years have been plenty wet at ACY. 1.27 inches of rain fell on June 3, 2021. 2020's iteration saw 0.85 inches. 2019 was dry but there was rainfall in 2018.

Still, the record takes full advantage of the definition of measurable precipitation. Even raising the threshold to 0.05 inches of rain puts June 3 tied for fourth for the most frequent rainer.

"So while the frequency may be higher, it appears the amounts are typically lower than what we see at other times of the year," Johnson said

On average, June experiences 3.58 inches of rainfall, exactly in the middle for wettest of the 12 month year.

On the other hand, the day most likely to be dry is Sept. 4 at ACY, right around the Labor Day holiday. Only 14% of those days have had measurable precipitation with Sept. 5 right behind it, at 15% wet.

Contact Joe Martucci: 609-272-7247 jmartucci@pressofac.com Twitter @acpressmartucci

