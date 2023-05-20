You’ll have a much different looking day Saturday, depending on where you are. The shore will be nearly a washout while some inland towns will have a mostly dry day. Showers will be everywhere.

Then we have a dry Sunday ahead.

Rain will develop north and west through the state Saturday morning as a mini coastal storm climbs the shore. The wettest time for all of South Jersey should be between 8 a.m. and noon.

During the afternoon is where we’ll see more difference. The shore will be wettest. Meanwhile, far inland areas look drier. Some sunshine will make an appearance late day, and by sunset, we should be dry everywhere.

That said, I believe there will be dry time everywhere, even at the coast.

Of course, many of us are prepping for the start of “summer” as Memorial Day weekend approaches. We also have the Great Cape May Footrace at 8:30 a.m. and the Relay for Life in Egg Harbor Township, among other events.

If you have no tolerance for any rain or need a full day outside, move those plans to Sunday.

Half-day events could be OK inland during the afternoon if you can tolerate a shower or two. Move them at the coast.

Rainfall totals will range from a half-inch to an inch east of the Garden State Parkway to just upward of a quarter-inch well inland.

Saturday’s temperatures will start off in the 50s. We’ll rise to the mid-60s at the coast. Inland areas will be in the low to mid-70s.

We won’t be done with the rain just yet, though.

A cold front will sweep in from the west. This will bring a line of heavy showers or even a thunderstorm between 9 p.m. and 4 a.m.

Temperatures will fall into the 60s and 50s during the evening. After 4 a.m., we’ll very slowly clear out. Lows will be in the mid-50s.

Sunday will be a much improved day for outdoor activities. Leftover morning clouds will give way to sunshine.

Temperatures will be seasonable for this time of year. Highs will be in the upper 60s at the shore and the mid-70s inland. Winds will be out of the northwest.

Sunday evening will be mainly clear. We’ll fall into the 50s by midnight. Come Monday morning, we’ll bottom out in the low 50s inland and upper 50s at the coast.

We then will be cool and dry to start our last week of the offseason.

Monday will be in the 65- to 70-degree range, though a few mid-70s readings will be around inland.

Tuesday will be chilly. Low to mid-60s will be all, coolest at the beaches.

Northeast winds around a surface high-pressure system will keep the chilly ocean air in place.

We’ll stay dry until at least Thursday.

I took an early look at Memorial Day weekend. Onshore winds should generally keep it cooler. Friday looks showery. After that, I’m optimistic it will be dry. However, a storm in the South leaves me worried wet weather will be close by.