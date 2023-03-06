March is making up for lost time in the temperature department. For the first time this year, cold air will sustain itself from the middle of the month. Expect nights below freezing from New Jersey to Virginia and around 32 degrees in North Carolina the week of March 12.

The question naturally turns to "will it snow"? Joe and Sean look at two systems coming our way to see if it'll be cold enough for flakes to fly. Plus, the two are discuss another storm system around March 20.

ABOUT SNOW SEARCH

For longer range weather forecasts, tune into Snow Search with Meteorologist Joe Martucci of The Press of Atlantic City and Meteorologist Sean Sublette from the Richmond Times Dispatch every Monday. The two looks at the weather pattern for the following week, pointing out weather trends that could bring snow and cold to the Mid-Atlantic.