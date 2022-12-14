Wednesday's the calm before Thursday's coastal storm, see expected impacts

The clouds will slowly thicken Wednesday ahead of our next storm, which has torn through most of the United States already. For us, Thursday into early Friday will see the usual coastal storm combination of wind, rain and tidal flooding. Snow should stay just north of us. Meteorologist Joe Martucci has more.
Joe Martucci
Meteorologist
It's great to forecast for you in N.J., where I was born and raised. I earned my degree from Rutgers and have been at The Press since Fall 2017. I'm honored to be a 10 time N.J. Press Association award winner and a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist.
