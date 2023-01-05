Wednesday's May-like warmth broke daily records

Atlantic City International Airport and Sen. Frank S. Farley State Marina in Atlantic City broke daily record warm low temperature records Wednesday, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

The airport, located in Egg Harbor and Galloway townships, bottomed out only at 54 degrees at 8:01 p.m.

For Atlantic City, the record-setting 52 degree low occurred at 2:27 a.m. Wednesday. Millville's 52 degree mark was just below the record of 53 degrees.

Records at the airport and Millville date to the 1940s. Atlantic City's historical weather record is one of the longest in the country, dating to 1874.

The May-like warmth wasn't just warm for Jan. 4, it was balmy for January as a whole.

Both the airport and Atlantic City had the second mildest January low temperature on record, falling just a degree shy in both locations. The all-time January records were 55 and 53, respectively. Millville had its seventh warmest reading for the month.

The average low temperature for early January is in the mid-20s inland, around 30 at the shore.

The night air at the airport Wednesday was typical for Fort Myers, Florida. At the marina, it was more like Orlando, Florida.

The record mild low temperatures came with a record warm high temperature Wednesday. Atlantic City International Airport set a new mark with a high of 70 degrees. No other locations broke records.

Southwesterly winds between a ridge of clockwise-spinning high pressure near Bermuda and a trough of lower pressure in the Midwest drove in the record warmth. Expect temperatures to be more like early January this weekend, with highs in the 40s.