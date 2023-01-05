 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wednesday's May-like warmth broke daily records, neared January ones

Atlantic City International Airport as well as Sen. Frank S. Farley State Marina in Atlantic City broke daily record warm low temperature records Wednesday, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. 

The airport, located in Egg Harbor Township and Galloway, bottomed out only at 54 degrees, occurring at 8:01 p.m.

For Atlantic City, the record setting 52 degree low temperature occurred at 2:27 a.m. Wednesday. Millville's 52 degree mark just below the record of 53 degrees.

Low Temperatures

Records at the airport and Millville go back to the 1940s. Atlantic City's historical weather reports is one of the longest in the country, going back to 1874. This makes top marks here more impressive. 

The May-like warmth wasn't just warm for Jan. 4, it was balmy for January as a whole.

Both the airport and Atlantic City had the second mildest low temperature  on record, falling just a degree shy in both locations. The all-time January records were 55 and 53, respectively. Millville had its seventh warmest reading for the month.

The average low temperature for early January is in the mid-20s inland, around 30 at the shore.

The night air at the airport Wednesday was typical for Fort Myers, Florida. At the marina, it was more like Orlando, Florida.

More like Florida

The record mild low temperature records came with a record warm high temperature Wednesday. Atlantic City International Airport set a new mark with a high of 70 degrees. However, no other locations broke records.

Southwesterly winds between a ridge of clockwise spinning high pressure near Bermuda and a trough of lower pressure in the Midwest drove in the record warmth. Expect temperatures to be more like early January for the weekend, with highs in the 40s. 

Meteorologist

It's great to forecast for you in N.J., where I was born and raised. I earned my degree from Rutgers and have been at The Press since Fall 2017. I'm honored to be a 10 time N.J. Press Association award winner and a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist.

