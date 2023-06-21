Despite the calendar saying it was the summer solstice, it was more like hot chocolate weather in South Jersey. Highs were in the 60s with a cool, stiff onshore wind and rain. Meteorologist Joe Martucci says a wind-swept rain and coastal flooding will grip the region Wednesday night. It'll take a while until the wet, cooler weather turns summery again.
