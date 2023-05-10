Tuesday was a one-day special of clouds, rain and cooler weather. Temperatures will warm into the 60s and 70s the rest of the week, and into the weekend. However, I do have a weekend forecast change, one with better news for Mom’s plans.

Wednesday morning will start off with areas of fog through 8 a.m. Otherwise, there will be plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will range from the mid-40s inland to the low 50s along the Jersey Shore.

Winds will be out of the east for the morning, then flip to the southwest, as an area of clockwise-spinning high pressure moves from the Great Lakes into the Mid-Atlantic.

The east wind should mainly influence our temperatures, though. Atlantic City and the shore will be in the mid-60s for highs, while Egg Harbor Township and inland areas will be in the low to mid-70s. This is all about average for what is now Mid-May. All of this will come with plenty of sunshine.

It’ll be a comfortable Wednesday evening. Temperatures will slide through the 60s into the 50s on a gentle breeze. The pollen is bad out there, but if you’re unaffected, you’ll be OK.

Thursday morning will start out around 50 degrees. We’ll continue the sunshine we had from Wednesday. There will be differences, though.

First, winds will be out of the southwest and west for most of the day. That means the cooling sea breeze likely stays away. Secondly, warmer air from a ridge of upper-level high pressure moves in.

This is all to say, T-shirt and shorts weather will be here. Highs will get to the mid- and upper 70s just about everywhere, save the Ocean County beaches, which will be a touch cooler. It’ll be as comfortable as can be.

The long May evenings will be perfect for temperatures in the 70s and 60s during this time. A gentle offshore breeze will blow as we soak in the last bits of sun.

Overnight, patchy fog will develop late. Otherwise, lows will be in the mid-50s.

Fog will end by 8 a.m. Then, we’re in for a Friday more like what we’ll see in the months to come. That means 80s for the inland areas and low to mid-70s at the beaches as morning sun mixes with afternoon clouds.

Enjoy the low humidity while you can. Consistent soupy weather is about a month away.

Then, we get to the weekend. There are changes.

I’m increasing the likelihood for rain Saturday, while decreasing it for Mother’s Day Sunday.

A few hours of rain will be likely Saturday. I’ll need another day to give you a final forecast.

Meanwhile, Sunday will be dry.

Finally, welcome to summer! It’s likely not the summer you’re thinking about, but solar summer started this week in the Northern Hemisphere. That’s the three-month period of the year with the most sunlight.

A tip of the hat to my weather brother Sean Sublette at the Richmond Times-Dispatch, our sister newsroom, for that.