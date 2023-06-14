For up to two hours, showers and storms will fall Wednesday. Thursday will then bring a comfortable day, similar to Tuesday. A more significant rain will arrive Friday. The return of thick Canadian wildfire smoke will come Saturday.

Some early sun will give way to p.m. clouds Wednesday. A southwest wind will whip between 15 and 25 mph sustained, with gusts in the 30s. The sand will blow around, and the chop will be up on the ocean as well as the bays.

That southwest wind will pull in a little more moisture than Tuesday. However, I’d still call it a fairly dry-feeling day.

Showers and storms won’t be too widespread. One or two lines of rain will pass between noon and 6 p.m. Some of us will be completely dry, especially toward Cape May County.

Damaging gusts and small hail are possible.

Temperatures will start in the 60- to 65-degree range. Afternoon highs will be around 80 degrees in Folsom and inland areas. Atlantic City and the shore will be in the mid-70s.

After 6 p.m., we’ll clear out. Winds will come out of the west-northwest and weaken. That will bring down the humidity and provide a comfortable night. Evening temperatures will be in the 70s and 60s.

Come Thursday morning, lows will be in the 50s inland to around 60 degrees at the beaches.

Thursday will be a near copy of Tuesday. The sunshine will be plentiful, the dew points low and the winds out of the northwest. That will keep shore and inland temperatures about the same. High temperatures will be around 80 degrees.

If your weekend starts early and you’re heading for the coast Thursday night, or you have outdoor evening plans, it will be wonderful. The evening will be in the 70s and 60s. Heat-trapping clouds will move in overnight. So overnight lows will be between 60 and 65 degrees.

Friday still looks to bring periods of rain and even isolated thunderstorms. I am still optimistic that it will not be a washout.

Rather, this should be scattered showers and thunderstorms that begin around 9 a.m. and end around 8 p.m. That’s a big window for rain. I’d say, at most, half of this time will be wet. The majority of us will see rain for less than this.

So quick outdoor plans, like a run or walk, will be fine if you watch the radar. All-day outdoor work should be moved.

With northeast winds, highs will be cooler, in the 70s.

We then get to Saturday. Computer modeling shows a fairly thick plume of smoke entering for the first half of the weekend. If you have asthma or respiratory problems, it’ll be best to stay inside with a HEPA filter. I believe others should be OK, but follow advice from state authorities.

Finally, a happy Flag Day to everyone.