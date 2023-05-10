Smoke from the Alberta, Canada wildfires continue to pour in to New Jersey, making vibrant sunsets and sunrises. Meteorologist Joe Martucci explains how many more.
Plus, Mother's Day weekend will feature some rain on Saturday, but two scenarios are at play. Joe explains what each would mean for South Jersey.
Contact Joe Martucci:
609-272-7247
Twitter @acpressmartucci
Joe Martucci
Meteorologist
It's great to forecast for you in N.J., where I was born and raised. I earned my degree from Rutgers and have been at The Press since Fall 2017. I'm honored to be a 10 time N.J. Press Association award winner and a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist.
