At 10:57 a.m., the sun’s direct rays will reach the Tropic of Cancer, 23.5 degrees north latitude. This will mark the beginning of astronomical summer in South Jersey.

However, it’ll feel nothing like it with highs barely reaching 70 degrees, breezy winds and some rain.

Even the sun’s strongest rays of the year (our peak sun angle will be about 74 degrees high in the sky) won’t pierce through these clouds. A large, slow-moving low-pressure system to our south will march north throughout the day. This will fight off the drying high pressure that has been in charge since Saturday, kicking it well off the Cape Cod coast.

High pressure will give us a parting gift of a mostly dry day. However, it won’t look nice. It’ll be gloomy. Stiff winds from the northeast will bring a damp, maritime feel to the air. Sustained winds will be 15 to 30 mph with gusts in the 30s, perhaps higher at the shore.

That will keep temperatures down. High temperatures will range from the upper 60s in Atlantic City and the coast to around 70 for Galloway Township and towns just inland. Those in Buena, well inland, should rise to the mid-70s.

In regard to rain, the potential for a shower will exist after 2 p.m. in Cape May County. For Atlantic and Cumberland counties it’ll be after 4 p.m., and in Ocean County it’ll be after 7 p.m.

However, these will just be light showers, broken up by the remaining dry air. Steady rain won’t arrive until between 8 and 11 p.m. as a warm front beats away the high pressure for good.

Wednesday night will see a steady rain with whipping winds. Overnight, they’ll come out of the southeast. This will bring a round of minor stage coastal flooding between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. Up to 4 inches of salt water will be on susceptible bayside roads. Make sure to not drive through this. It won’t be a lot of water, but the salt will corrode your vehicle.

Otherwise, areas of fog will be around as well. It’ll be a raw night, at least by June standards.

The evening will fall into the 60s. Overnight lows will be in the upper 50s inland to the mid-60s at the coast.

Steady rain will last until the warm front clears north of South Jersey. That should be between 9 a.m. and noon. So outdoor plans early Thursday will need to be moved.

Rainfall totals between Wednesday and Thursday morning will be between 0.75 and 1.50 inches. We’ll take it as we continue to remain on the dry side.

The afternoon will see just hit-or-miss showers. A peak of sunshine may even be possible. Highs will climb a bit higher. Generally, we’ll be in the low to mid-70s inland, with the shore just getting over 70 degrees as well.

Thursday night should feature just isolated showers. All of us will be mostly dry. Dense fog will be present at times, especially east of the Garden State Parkway. Be careful driving out there. Temperatures will be in the 60s overnight.

Friday through Sunday will then all be about the same. That summertime humidity we’ve come to know and (maybe) love will be in place. Dew points will be in the upper 60s. Highs will be seasonable, with low 80s inland and mid-70s at the shore.

Showers and thunderstorms will be present each day. For now, Friday looks to be the wettest, as a period of morning rain for up to two hours between 7 and 11 a.m. will threaten. We then will see scattered p.m. activity. If you can tolerate some rain, outdoor afternoon or evening plans could be fine.

Friday will also be breezy. Sustained winds out of the south will be 15 to 25 mph. Sand will blow on the beach.

Saturday and Sunday should see isolated morning showers. As the sun destabilizes the air, it’ll expand into scattered, classic, hit-or-miss type storms.

Sadly, it’ll be hard to pinpoint whether your house or beach will get the rain; all have about the same chance. However, no day will be a washout.