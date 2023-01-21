Weather: Your Giants vs. Eagles football forecast and the latest on Sunday's coastal storm

It’s a big weekend in South Jersey, with the New York Giants taking on the Philadelphia Eagles. A storm will watch it far from the sidelines, with dry, quiet weather for the matchup. It will then move in Sunday afternoon as a quick-hitting coastal storm.

Saturday in South Jersey

Saturday will be under the influence of drying high pressure. The gusty winds from Friday will be away. In its place will be a gentler northwest wind, sustained 5 to 10 mph with gusts in the 20s.

We’ll have plenty of sunshine, with just a few thin, high cirrus clouds moving in during the afternoon.

The only issue will be minor stage tidal flooding through 9 a.m. Up to 3 inches of salt water will be around for up to two hours in the susceptible areas (Melrose Avenue in Atlantic City, Central Avenue in Ship Bottom, etc.).

It’ll be a more January-like day, something we haven’t seen much of. Morning temperatures will start at 25 to 30 degrees inland, with mid-30s at the beaches. Wind chills will be in the teens around sunrise.

For the afternoon, daytime highs will be in the mid-40s. That’s spot-on seasonable. Wind chills will be in the 30s for much of the day.

Giants @ Eagles forecast If you’re going to Philadelphia for the football game, dress warmly. The jacket, the hat and the wool socks will all be good. As someone who spent quite a few cold November days at Rutgers football games, you can never be too warm.

Temperatures will move from the low 40s during the afternoon to the upper 30s by kickoff.

There won’t be much of a wind chill factor. Winds will be light turning from the northwest to the southwest during the game. Temperatures will be around 35 degrees by the last play. If celebrating in Philadelphia is in the cards, we’ll fall to around 32 degrees into the night.

Saturday night will be similar to Philly here. Temperatures will fall through the 30s into the evening. Overnight lows will be around 30 degrees everywhere, from Estell Manor to Longport.

Coastal flooding will be present from 6 to 10 a.m. Sunday. Water levels will be similar to Saturday — a few inches on a few susceptible roads but not a widespread issue.

Sunday still looks to be a mostly dry day. Outdoor events, throwing the football around or maybe late holiday decoration takedowns will be fine. Clouds will just be building for much of the day. Temperatures will rise into the 40s.

Rain will begin between 2 and 5 p.m. from south to north across the area. The low-end sleet chance I reported in the last column won’t come to fruition.It’ll be a plain rain for the rest of the p.m. hours. Isolated areas of roadway flooding will be around.it will be breezy. However, no wind damage or power outages are expected.

Steady rain will then end by 2 a.m. However, a few showers will be around through sunrise.

Temperatures will be in the 40s throughout this time.

Monday will be breezy and dry after sunrise. Winds will be 20 to 30 mph sustained, with gusts 35 to 45 mph. Garbage cans will likely roll around.