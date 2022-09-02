Weather: Your complete Labor Day weekend forecast

Labor Day weekend will be summery. All days will have highs in the 80s, going from drier air Friday to muggy come Monday. Monday is the only day with showers in the forecast, though it’s still a close call for Sunday.

Friday will see our chilliest start in quite a while, July 11 to be exact. Morning lows will be in the mid-50s inland. As you make your way to the shore, the milder ocean will keep it in the mid-60s. There will be plenty of sunshine and more dryness to the air.

Winds will be out of the east during the day, with clockwise-spinning high pressure in New England. We’ll lose the upper 80s that greeted the Jersey Shore for highs and replace it with more seasonable low 80s. Inland areas will likely still get to the upper 80s as we lose the influence of the water.

Friday evening will be partly cloudy and a very comfortable night to kick off this last hurrah of the peak tourist season. Temperatures will fall through the 80s and into the 70s during the evening.

You’ll notice a touch of humidity in the air as winds turn to the southeast. Overnight lows will have about a 10-degree range in the area, going from mid-60s in Hammonton to mid-70s near the mild sea in Brigantine.

Saturday will be partly sunny. High pressure shifts to near Bermuda during the day, which will bump temperatures up slightly. Dew points will be in the touch-humid low 60s, higher at the coast.

Whether it’s a cookout, a late summer beach day or an outdoor project, you’ll have a good one.

Saturday night will be very seasonable for early September. We’ll be in the 70s for the evening with dew points staying fairly comfortable. Winds will be calm, and a bit of fog will develop.

Overnight lows will be in the mid-60s inland, moving to the low 70s at the beaches.

Sunday continues to toe the line between a dry, mostly cloudy day and one with spotty p.m. showers. Given that a piece of high pressure is still around and we’ve been dry, I’m going with a dry forecast. Just don’t be totally surprised if a shower flares up.

Humidity will be noticeable but not sticky. Highs will again be in the low to mid-80s.

There’s a low risk for a shower Sunday night into Labor Day morning. There will be scattered showers and storms during the p.m. hours but plenty of dry time around it. On average, 80% of your day will be dry. Just keep a plan B inside if you have an outdoor plans. We’ll round out the holiday weekend in the 80s with a sticky feel.

As we wrap up, we said hello to Tropical Storm Danielle on Thursday. That ended a nearly two-month streak with no tropical cyclones (July 3 was the last day with a tropical system). That will be a fish storm for us, spinning in the open Atlantic. It could produce quite the snowstorm in Greenland next week, though.

Also, thank you to everyone who came to the Long Beach Township Field Station Thursday for my talk on the modern hurricane season. It was a very nice time.