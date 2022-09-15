Weather: With no rain in sight, weather goes from October-like to summery

Thursday will feel more like October, with highs in the 70s and very dry air, thanks to a cold front passing in the morning. However, each day will slowly warm up from there, with widespread 80s back in the forecast by Sunday.

Not all cold fronts bring rain. Some, like this one, bring a change in wind direction and drier air. This is often true with “secondary” fronts that pass. You’ll get the main front to bring rain and the pattern change (Monday-Tuesday) and then another cold front one to two days later (Thursday) that delivers the finishing blow, if you will.

In this case, we’re going from 80s and dry to 70s and very dry. In the winter, it’s more potent that that.

All of this is why Thursday will be a great day to be out and about. Morning lows will range from 60 to 65 degrees. Afternoon highs will be in the mid-70s, even at the beaches, where a northwest wind will give way to an onshore sea breeze in the afternoon.

Thursday evening will then be the coolest one since late June. Down into the 70s, 60s and even inland 50s we go. It’ll be a comfortable night to leave the windows open.

Overnight lows will range from the upper 50s on the Boardwalk in Atlantic City to the low 50s at the airport in Egg Harbor Township to the upper 40s in the rural Pine Barrens.

Friday will copy Thursday. We just add a few degrees. That means highs in the upper 70s inland. The shore likely will stay in the mid-70s. While winds will be from the north, which is a land breeze for us, it’ll be weak, less than 5 mph. That should spur a sea breeze to come in. Dew points away from the sea breeze will be in the 40s.

The night will be a little milder as that air mass behind Thursday’s cold front gets a little stale. The evening will be in the 70s and 60s. It’ll still be a comfortable night for natural air conditioning from the outdoors, with generally low to mid-50s inland and low 60s at the coast.

We then get to the weekend and we’re in full swing with events: The Downbeach Seafood Festival in Ventnor, Creekfest in Absecon, Bark in the Park in Mays Landing, etc.

In short, it’ll be fantastic for those. Saturday will again stay humidity free, with highs hurdling above 80 inland. The shore goes into the upper 70s.

We’ll tweak our pattern going into Sunday. We’ll get summery, and that means more humid as well. That’s thanks to clockwise high pressure shifting offshore, and a southwest wind around it.

Sunday has a good shot of being above 80 degrees for highs everywhere except for the Ocean County beaches. We’ll have a mostly sunny sky with dew points in the “touch humid” low 60s.

Dew points will be in the “noticeable” mid to upper 60s from Monday through Wednesday. No rain is likely though. A cold front will pass Tuesday, but the wet weather should hold to north Jersey. Wednesday will hit 90 degrees in a few inland spots.

History shows that temperatures in the 90s this time of year are hard to come by. The average last 90-degree day is Aug. 29 at Atlantic City International Airport. It can be done, though.

Oct. 2, 2019, was the all-time warmest October day on record, as we reached 96 degrees on a strong southwest wind.