Weather: With Elsa gone, weekend stays summery, seasonable, stormy

High pressure will anchor itself near Bermuda and slowly strengthen through the week. That means temperatures will rise, dew points will rise but also the threat of rain will go down with each passing day.

Monday and Tuesday will be about the same. Both look to have afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. Though looking at the meteorology behind it, they are for different reasons. On Monday, a warm front will pass through the area, and ahead of the warm front is usually when you see some kind of rain. In the case of Tuesday, that looks to be more of your run-of-the-mill regular thunderstorms that we see during the summer and the afternoon.

Both days will get into the 80s for highs. Some places at the shore will likely peak in the upper 70s, all of this fairly comfortable.

The heat then turns on for Wednesday and Thursday. Winds will turn to the Southwest around the clockwise-spinning high-pressure system out to sea. We’ll hit 90 west of the Garden State Parkway both days. The heat index likely will touch 100. The Our Lady of Mount Carmel festival in Hammonton will begin Thursday, and it will be a cooker if you will be out during the few first hours of it.