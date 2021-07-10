Weather: With Elsa gone, weekend stays summery, seasonable, stormy

With Elsa a day behind us, we are looking forward to a summery weekend in South Jersey. That means warm temperatures, a good amount of sunshine and a couple of thunderstorms.
Temperatures Saturday morning will start at or just below 70 degrees. The humidity will be a little less than how we ended the day Friday, and we’ll slide our dew points into the “touch humid” low 60s during the day.
We should wind up with a mostly sunny sky as high pressure moves from New England toward Bermuda. High temperatures will be on the lower end of seasonable for this time of year. We will be in the low to mid-80s just about everywhere. Enjoy the pool, the beach or a cookout.
Temperatures will slide through to the 70s on Saturday evening. Dinner plans or a night out are looking good. Overnight, we’ll drop into the 60s for lows, even at the shore. You could probably get away without the air conditioner and just some fans.
My thoughts haven’t changed much since the last column on what Sunday will bring. Overall, it’s a pretty good day for outdoor activities. However, after 4 p.m., showers and thunderstorms will enter the picture. At the shore, it likely won’t even be until close to dark. Highs will get to the low 80s everywhere.
For most, Tropical Storm Elsa brought a few hours of heavy rain and wind. For a few though, …
The showers and storms that do come can bring a heavy downpour. However, no severe weather is expected. Any thunderstorms will just turn into showers come Sunday night. I would expect isolated showers throughout the night as we fall into the 70s and settle around 70 degrees for our lows.
High pressure will anchor itself near Bermuda and slowly strengthen through the week. That means temperatures will rise, dew points will rise but also the threat of rain will go down with each passing day.
Monday and Tuesday will be about the same. Both look to have afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. Though looking at the meteorology behind it, they are for different reasons. On Monday, a warm front will pass through the area, and ahead of the warm front is usually when you see some kind of rain. In the case of Tuesday, that looks to be more of your run-of-the-mill regular thunderstorms that we see during the summer and the afternoon.
Both days will get into the 80s for highs. Some places at the shore will likely peak in the upper 70s, all of this fairly comfortable.
Heavy, drenching rain from Tropical Storm Elsa brought inches of water on a road in Somers P…
The heat then turns on for Wednesday and Thursday. Winds will turn to the Southwest around the clockwise-spinning high-pressure system out to sea. We’ll hit 90 west of the Garden State Parkway both days. The heat index likely will touch 100. The Our Lady of Mount Carmel festival in Hammonton will begin Thursday, and it will be a cooker if you will be out during the few first hours of it.
To the east of the parkway, we will see sea breeze relief. However, being that it is now mid-July, those sea breezes won’t pack the same cooling punch as they did during May and June. Therefore, I expect us to see 80s for highs, rather than the 70s.
Finally, thank you to everybody who read, watched and followed along during Tropical Storm Elsa Thursday night into Friday morning. Your support of The Press and our weather coverage helps keep you informed. I’m happy to be at your service.
Here's the full list of 2021 tropical system names, forecast after Elsa hit N.J.
Comparing Colorado State University's forecast to the average
In their June 3 update, Colorado State University maintains that the Atlantic tropical season will be more active than usual. 18 named storms (an increase from 17 in the initial, April, forecast), with eight hurricanes and four major hurricanes will be likely.
Here are storm names for the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season
AP Hurricane Tracker
Ana - Used
For the seventh year in a row, a named storm formed in the Atlantic before the official start to the hurricane season June 1.
According to Climate Central, a non-profit agency in Princeton, New Jersey, warmer ocean waters driven by climate central may have an influence on the earlier development of tropical cyclones, but there is no direct link.
Bill - Used
Tropical Depression Two formed on June 14. Later that day it strengthened into Tropical Storm Bill.
Claudette - Used
Claudette became a tropical storm on June 18, after a stretch of day of monitoring by the National Weather Service. It ashore Louisiana the night of June 18-19.
Danny - Used
Tropical Storm Danny formed the afternoon of June 28, near the South Carolina coast.
Elsa - Used
For many, Elsa is a name you think of when it's frozen out. However, this time she took a trip to the tropics, where she formed on July 1.
The Press of Atlantic City team and myself will be providing live updates on Elsa. We have f…
Fred
Grace
Henri
Ida
Julian
Kate
Larry
Mindy
Nicholas
Odette
Peter
Rose
Sam
Teresa
Victor
Wanda
Then what?
In early 2021, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) decided to end the use of Greek names, after the original Atlantic hurricane list was exhausted. Instead, a supplemental list of tropical cyclone names will be used, going in Latin or Roman alphabetical order (which the English, French and Spanish languages uses).
During the 2020 season, nine tropical systems were named in Greek alphabetical order. They included: Alpha, Beta, Gamma, Delta, Epsilon, Zeta, Eta, Theta and Iota.
The nine was a part of a record breaking storm system, that saw 30 named storms, besting the previous record of 28 in 2005, the only other time the Greek Alphabet was used. Numerous issues with using the previous format arose. In some countries, the names of the storms sounded too similar to each other, making it easy to misinterpret storm messaging.
Furthermore, the WMO had to grapple with how to retire storm names in the Greek alphabet, which was never done before. The rules stated that a storm using the Greek alphabet could be retired if it was significant enough. However, the storm would be reused if it came up again, adding to the confusion.
Starting in 2021, if one of the supplement storms names is retired, it will be replaced with a storm name of the same letter.
Something in the Air: The 2021 hurricane forecast, from the woman who helped make it
Contact Joe Martucci:
609-272-7247
Twitter @acpressmartucci