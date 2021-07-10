 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Weather: With Elsa gone, weekend stays summery, seasonable, stormy
0 comments
top story

Weather: With Elsa gone, weekend stays summery, seasonable, stormy

{{featured_button_text}}
Barnegat Light Mostly Sunny Sand Dunes

The massive sand dunes shine under the bright summer sun in Barnegat Light.

 Joe Martucci

With Elsa a day behind us, we are looking forward to a summery weekend in South Jersey. That means warm temperatures, a good amount of sunshine and a couple of thunderstorms.

Temperatures Saturday morning will start at or just below 70 degrees. The humidity will be a little less than how we ended the day Friday, and we’ll slide our dew points into the “touch humid” low 60s during the day.

We should wind up with a mostly sunny sky as high pressure moves from New England toward Bermuda. High temperatures will be on the lower end of seasonable for this time of year. We will be in the low to mid-80s just about everywhere. Enjoy the pool, the beach or a cookout.

Temperatures will slide through to the 70s on Saturday evening. Dinner plans or a night out are looking good. Overnight, we’ll drop into the 60s for lows, even at the shore. You could probably get away without the air conditioner and just some fans.

My thoughts haven’t changed much since the last column on what Sunday will bring. Overall, it’s a pretty good day for outdoor activities. However, after 4 p.m., showers and thunderstorms will enter the picture. At the shore, it likely won’t even be until close to dark. Highs will get to the low 80s everywhere.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The showers and storms that do come can bring a heavy downpour. However, no severe weather is expected. Any thunderstorms will just turn into showers come Sunday night. I would expect isolated showers throughout the night as we fall into the 70s and settle around 70 degrees for our lows.

High pressure will anchor itself near Bermuda and slowly strengthen through the week. That means temperatures will rise, dew points will rise but also the threat of rain will go down with each passing day.

Monday and Tuesday will be about the same. Both look to have afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. Though looking at the meteorology behind it, they are for different reasons. On Monday, a warm front will pass through the area, and ahead of the warm front is usually when you see some kind of rain. In the case of Tuesday, that looks to be more of your run-of-the-mill regular thunderstorms that we see during the summer and the afternoon.

Both days will get into the 80s for highs. Some places at the shore will likely peak in the upper 70s, all of this fairly comfortable.

The heat then turns on for Wednesday and Thursday. Winds will turn to the Southwest around the clockwise-spinning high-pressure system out to sea. We’ll hit 90 west of the Garden State Parkway both days. The heat index likely will touch 100. The Our Lady of Mount Carmel festival in Hammonton will begin Thursday, and it will be a cooker if you will be out during the few first hours of it.

To the east of the parkway, we will see sea breeze relief. However, being that it is now mid-July, those sea breezes won’t pack the same cooling punch as they did during May and June. Therefore, I expect us to see 80s for highs, rather than the 70s.

Finally, thank you to everybody who read, watched and followed along during Tropical Storm Elsa Thursday night into Friday morning. Your support of The Press and our weather coverage helps keep you informed. I’m happy to be at your service.

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

0 comments

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News