Weather: With coastal storm gone, the longest November cold stretch in 10+ years arrives

The coastal storm that brought wind and rain Tuesday night will quickly exit Wednesday morning, leaving a trail of breezy conditions in its path Wednesday. That will usher in a long-lasting stretch of wintry November temperatures, the likes of which we haven’t seen in over a decade.

A rain shower will be around through 8 a.m., the last remnant of the overnight coastal storm. Winds will already be in from the west-northwest at this point, which is drying us off.

Clouds will be around in the morning, giving way to sunshine for the afternoon. Temperatures will likely peak late morning in the mid- to upper 50s. Then, with the cooler air moving in and the weak sunshine, we’ll fall into the 40s for the afternoon.

The evening will be in the 40s and 30s. Winds will stay elevated, which should keep inland temperatures pretty uniform, right around 32 degrees for lows. Meanwhile, the shore will be in the upper 30s.

Thursday will pick up right where Wednesday left off — breezy, bright and chilly. High temperatures here will only be in the upper 40s. With the wind though, we return our old friend, the wind chill, to the equation. Expect it to feel like 40 degrees, at most, during the day. You’ll need a coat.

Morning sun will give way to clouds as a piece of midlevel spin in the atmosphere, or vorticity, moves through.

Winds will finally calm Thursday evening. We’ll be in the 30s by midnight. From there, we’ll slide into the mid-20s for most inland spots. The shore still stays above freezing, in the mid-30s.

We’re going to copy and paste a lot of Thursday’s forecast into the weekend as well. For as warm as we were the first half of November, winter is getting its revenge in the second half.

Highs will continue to be in the mid-40s inland. The shore may be a few degrees higher, thanks to its location near the milder ocean. Plenty of sunshine will prevail, and it looks like the breezy Saturday I mentioned in the last column won’t come to fruition.

Overnight lows get cold, more seasonable for the middle of January. We’ll be in the mid-20s inland. Hop over to Atlantic City and the beaches and we should get our first freeze of the year here. If it’s not Friday night, it’ll be Saturday night.

This will all reach its chilly peak Monday. As long as my forecast goes according to plan, it’ll feel below 32 degrees all day long with a brisk northwesterly win.

All in all, when you add up this cold, we’ll be in a stretch of temperatures not seen in years. We should undergo a streak of seven days with highs below 50 degrees at Sen. Frank S. Farley State Marina in Atlantic City. That’s the longest November stretch since 2008 and longest this early in November since 1996.

At Atlantic City International Airport, we may have a four-day stretch of lows at or under 25 degrees from Nov. 19-22. Since November records started in 1944, we’ve never had a streak that long this early in the year. The last November run that lengthy was in 2008.