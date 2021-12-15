Weather: Winter barely in sight with highs in the 60s coming late week

Forget about snow as temperatures continue to climb for the rest of the week. Highs will be in the mid-50s Wednesday, with mainland highs in the 60s Thursday and Friday. A record high temperature will be possible Thursday.
I’m looking forward to talking with everyone about Jersey Shore and South Jersey weather again. We were in French Polynesia for seven nights, with a full travel day each going and coming. Sitting around 16 degrees south latitude, there was nothing but warm breezes and 80-something-degree waters. If you have the chance to go, do so. You won’t regret it.
Some of that tropical warm air will be here for the rest of the week. It won’t be bathing suit weather, but T-shirt and jeans weather is quite comfortable for mid-December. After starting out in the mid-30s inland and low 40s at the coast, we’ll rise to the mid-50s for highs, a few degrees above average for this time of year.
Morning sun will give way to afternoon clouds. Rain showers from a weak cold front will move in around 8 p.m., lasting until 1 a.m. Thursday. However, most of you will be dry. I expect just isolated showers and, when it does rain, it will be light.
Evening temperatures will fall through the 50s slowly, as the southerly wind and cloudy cover keep most of the warmth in. Overnight, lows will be 45 to 50 degrees. You may even find it comfortable enough to let that December breeze roll on in through the windows.
With only a weak cold front passing by, we won’t get colder. In fact, winds will turn to the southwest and warm up even more. Morning clouds will give way to afternoon sun. Outdoor shopping, yard work and after school sports will all be great. Highs at the shore will be around 60 degrees. Inland, highs will near records. The record high Dec. 15 at Atlantic City International Airport is 66 degrees in 1971. I have 64 for the high Wednesday.
Thursday night will see a mostly cloudy sky, as a weak disturbance passes through. The evening will be in the 50s, comfortable enough for just a light jacket. Overnight, we’ll drop into the upper 40s to around 50 degrees for lows.
We’ll need another day to hammer out the details for Friday into Saturday, but it will go like this: A cold front will get hung up to our west, so warm air will prevail Friday with highs around 60. However, that cold front will actually turn into a warm front, lifting north through the Northeast. When it does so, there will be a round of rain ahead of it. When it passes, we’ll break for clearing skies and mild weather.
Then, a cold front will move in from the west, attached to the parent low pressure, which will move into the Northeast as well. A line of heavy rain will fall. After that, winds will kick up out of the north and we’ll cool back down to seasonable temperatures for next week, with 40s for highs.
At the least, expect a dry Friday, though clouds should be around, likely in the p.m. hours. Expect some rain Saturday, but there is no scenario where it is a washout. Sunday may also have rain, but it will give way to sunshine and chillier air.
