Weather: Winter barely in sight with highs in the 60s coming late week

Forget about snow as temperatures continue to climb for the rest of the week. Highs will be in the mid-50s Wednesday, with mainland highs in the 60s Thursday and Friday. A record high temperature will be possible Thursday.

I’m looking forward to talking with everyone about Jersey Shore and South Jersey weather again. We were in French Polynesia for seven nights, with a full travel day each going and coming. Sitting around 16 degrees south latitude, there was nothing but warm breezes and 80-something-degree waters. If you have the chance to go, do so. You won’t regret it.

Some of that tropical warm air will be here for the rest of the week. It won’t be bathing suit weather, but T-shirt and jeans weather is quite comfortable for mid-December. After starting out in the mid-30s inland and low 40s at the coast, we’ll rise to the mid-50s for highs, a few degrees above average for this time of year.

Morning sun will give way to afternoon clouds. Rain showers from a weak cold front will move in around 8 p.m., lasting until 1 a.m. Thursday. However, most of you will be dry. I expect just isolated showers and, when it does rain, it will be light.

