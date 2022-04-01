Weather: Winds stay strong Friday, weekend mostly dry

The clouds will clear from overnight storms as dawn breaks Friday. Temperatures will be around 50 degrees, still mild for this time of year. Expect winds to be stiff, now blowing from the west, not the south, at 15 to 20 mph sustained.

While sustained winds will stay in that range for the day, the gusts will be a different story. When colder air moves into the region and the air-pressure gradient is strong, we’re usually able to mix up high into the atmosphere, typically where the strongest winds are.

As a result, expect gusts to be 35 to 45 mph from about 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. This won’t cause damage, but it will be a bad hair day for some of you.

Otherwise, we should see a mostly sunny start to the day. Then, clouds will mix in and between 1 and 6 p.m. isolated showers will pass through the area. It won’t cancel many plans.

High temperatures for the day will be in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees.

We should clear out quickly after 6 p.m., just in time for sunset. Then, we’ll stay mainly clear as temperatures will fall into the 50s and 40s quickly during the evening on a northwest wind.

Winds will diminish after midnight as we settle to just around 32 degrees for inland lows. At the coast, it will be in the upper 30s.

Saturday still looks to be the better of the two weekend days. Expect plenty of sunshine and high pressure. In the sunshine it’ll feel pretty warm. However, highs will only go into the mid-50s just about everywhere, which is fairly seasonable for April 2. Get out and enjoy if you can. Saturday night we will see clouds come back in. It’ll be one of those nights where we likely bottom out with overnight lows before midnight. Then, with heat-trapping clouds and relatively mild easterly winds, we’ll go back up. So expect lows near 40, rising to the mid-40s come sunrise Sunday.

Not that there will be much sun with that sunrise. A weak low-pressure system, with origins in the Rocky Mountains, will hop through the area Sunday, mainly in the morning.

Expect rain showers to begin between 5 and 7 a.m. Then, between noon and 2 p.m., it’ll be out of here. The showers will be isolated to scattered in coverage to begin with. So don’t expect a washout. Biking, working on the car or a child’s soccer game should largely hold up as it won’t be a soaking rain. Just bring the rain gear.

After the rain goes away, we’ll see slow clearing. Highs will be a bit milder than Saturday, residing in the upper 50s just about everywhere.

