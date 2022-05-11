Weather: Winds, coastal flooding go away as same storm brings weekend rain

The strong winds and tidal flooding will finally go away Wednesday. However, the storm that brought all of this won’t be gone. Rather, it’ll move west from Bermuda over the weekend, bringing rounds of showers, though it will warm up.

Winds will be on the order of 10 to 15 mph rather than the 15, 25 and even 35 mph we’ve seen since Saturday. Surface high pressure will nudge closer to the region, weakening the air pressure gradient needed to support strong winds.

The weakening of the winds will also mean lowering of the tides, which have been flooding our shores, at least locally, since Saturday afternoon. While there will have been a little flooding early Wednesday morning in Barnegat Bay, for the rest of the day, we will be flood free.

Temperatures will again be cool for the morning. We’ll start between 45 and 50 degrees. Despite the mid-May sun’s best efforts, we’ll still stay below average most places. The shore will be in the low 60s, and those near and along the Garden State Parkway will be in the mid-60s. Meanwhile, places like Upper Deerfield and Mullica townships, far removed from the ocean, will be around 70 degrees.

Sky conditions will generally be a mix of sun and clouds, brightest farthest inland.

For Wednesday evening, we’ll slide through the 60s and into the 50s. We’ll stay just a touch warmer than the past couple of nights, with lows sitting around 50. It’ll be a quiet night.

Thursday will see early sunshine give way to a thickening blanket of clouds as the day goes on. That low-pressure system will make its way west Thursday, and we’ll be on the northern edge of it. Winds will still be from the onshore northeast-to-east direction. Therefore, we’ll stay on the cooler side again in many places, with the shore struggling to reach 60 degrees and those well inland around 70.

Winds will turn to the southwest Thursday night. That will finally break the streak of below average temperatures. For the evening, it’ll be nice enough to leave the windows open, as long as the pollen doesn’t get to you. We’ll slide through the 60s and into the 50s. However, we’ll only stay in the mid-50s for lows.

Friday won’t be the nicest looking day, but it will be dry, and warmer for those away from the coast. With winds from the south, warmer air will move in. Clouds from the storm system will be around, but the rain should stay in Virginia.

Highs will still be around 60 along the coastline, as even a south wind is a sea breeze for the Jersey Shore. Once you go over the bridges, though, we should be around 70 degrees. Those well inland, away from the Delaware Bay, can bask in the mid-70s.

For the weekend, that low-pressure system will weaken but also move through our region. In a last goodbye, showers will be around both Saturday and Sunday. With events like Mayfest going on in Smithville, we’re at the time of year where dry weather is key to our most popular events and activities.

We are going to have to dodge showers. However, neither Saturday nor Sunday will be a washout, and in particular, Saturday morning will be dry. Carry the rain gear, but you should find two-to-three hour chunks of dry time. High temperatures will be in the mid-70s inland, with mid-60s at the coast.

