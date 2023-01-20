 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Weather: Wind gusts could top 30 mph Friday, with a coastal storm to finish off weekend

Less than a half inch of rain fell during the day Thursday. However, about a half inch will be on the way Thursday night as steadier rain moves in. Once the rain leaves, winds will get gusty for Friday, peaking at 40 mph. Meteorologist Joe Martucci then explains what happens for the weekend.

It’ll be a blustery Friday with sunshine at times as temperatures revert from above average to typical January air. While it will be colder this weekend, it likely still won’t be enough to bring snow to South Jersey when a coastal storm comes Sunday night.

With the rain from Thursday night behind us, we can look forward to morning sun Friday. Westerly winds will be the story of the day, gusting 30 to 40 mph.

9AM Friday Gusts.JPG

It’s bad news for your hair, but good news that I expect no power outages or wind damage.

Friday 4PM.JPG

Temperatures will start in the low 40s and peak around 50 degrees midday. Colder air aloft will settle to the ground for the afternoon. As a result, expect us to be back to 40 by sunset, with wind chills below 32.

Winds will go from windy to breezy Friday night. Wind chills will be in the 20s for most of the night, even as air temperatures stay above 32 degrees.

Sat 2AM.JPG

It’s a sign of the wind’s power during the winter, even if it hasn’t felt much like it lately.

By Saturday morning, a light northwest breeze will gust only in the teens. It’ll be a pretty good day for a long walk or an outdoor project. Just bundle up a bit and you’ll be good.

High temperatures will be in the mid-40s both inland and at the shore. That is pretty seasonable for this time of year.

By the time the day is over, it’ll likely be just our third near-average day of the month so far.

Scattered, high cirrus clouds will come in Saturday night, ahead of the next coastal storm. The evening will fall into the 30s. Overnight lows will range from the mid-30s for Margate and the shore to 25 to 30 degrees for Absecon and inland areas.

Giants vs Eagles.JPG

I’m still eyeing a bit of coastal flooding for the Sunday morning high tide. Any point between 5 and 10 a.m. can see up to 3 inches of salt water on the typical, susceptible bayside roads. Think much of West Wildwood or the White Horse Pike between Atlantic City and the mainland.

The combination of Saturday’s new moon and the nearby storm will bring the higher than usual tide.

Otherwise, Sunday will be the calm before the storm Sunday night. So if you want to do something outside, you’ll be fine. We’ll just see a graying sky. Highs will be in the mid- to upper 40s.

Then, the storm. Precipitation will begin between 4 and 7 p.m.

Sun 7PM.JPG

Yes, I said precipitation instead of rain. Snow lovers, I don’t have much, but I can’t completely rule out sleet pellets to kick off the system.

Rain will fall for the rest of the night. Pockets of roadway flooding will be around, with rainfall totals between 0.75 and 1.50 inches across southeastern New Jersey.

In terms of winds, it will be gusty. However, wind damage doesn’t look likely to me. First winds will come from the southeast, turning to the southwest as the center of the low-pressure system moves right over South Jersey. I’ll continue to update things. If the low stays just offshore, our wind situation will be different.

By dawn Monday, the rain will be wrapping up with gusty, northwesterly winds. Temperatures will fall from the 40s into the 30s.

Mon 6AM.JPG

Between 7 and 10 a.m., the precipitation will end. If you’re in Hammonton or Vineland, well inland, a change to non-accumulating snow will be possible to cap it off.

Again, it’s not much, but it’s the most “winter” I can find.

Breaking News