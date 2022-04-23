Weather: Wind direction dictates how temperatures go on dry weekend

From baseball games to a stroll along the boardwalk, one thing is for sure this weekend: You won’t need an umbrella. However, whether it’s shorts weather or sweater weather depends on where you are, as temperatures may range from the 50s up to 80 degrees.

High pressure at the surface will drive our weather for the weekend. That’s why we’re dry (and also partly sunny), but also going to see a difference in temperatures. For Saturday, it will be just to our northeast, near Long Island. Around that clockwise spinning high-pressure system will be an easterly wind, one that will only rise us from the 40- to 45-degree range for morning lows to the upper 50s to low 60s for afternoon highs.

Ocean temperatures are between 50 and 55 degrees, which is about one to three degrees above average for this time of year. Still, it provides a cool breeze.

Moving into the evening, winds will turn to the southeast, which will raise the floor on low temperatures. So we’ll only fall into the 50s during the evening, what you’d expect for early April. Then, overnight lows will be in the mid- to upper 40s. We’ll have a mostly cloudy sky to go with that.

Winds will then have a little more of a southerly component to them Sunday. A warm front will sit just to the south of the area. Places like Salisbury, Maryland, and Richmond, Virginia, will be summertime warm, well into the 80s as air from the tropics sits to the south of that front.

For us, to the north of the front, you’ll either be wearing shorts or a sweater, depending on where you are. The coastal areas will need the cooler gear ready. However, highs in the low 60s are still pretty pleasant. Make your way over the bridges and we’re in the low 70s. When you get far away from the influence of the ocean and bays — think Hammonton or Philadelphia — that’s where 80 degree readings will be possible. Everywhere will likely have a mix of clouds and sun.

That warm front won’t budge Sunday night as surface high pressure stiff-arms it away. Expect a mild night, good enough to leave the windows open comfortably. When Monday begins, we’ll be at or around 50 degrees.

Southeast winds will be present Monday. Typically, that brings clouds and drizzle, particularly east of the Garden State Parkway. That’s because the southerly part of the wind increases the atmosphere’s potential to hold moisture, while the easterly component brings moisture in from the sea (Side note: The southerly wind does increase moisture, too, as a sea breeze, depending on where you are).

So Monday’s OK for most outdoor work and events. However, it won’t look the nicest. Highs will be in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Winds turn to the southwest Tuesday. It’ll be a mostly dry day, but an hour or two of showers and storms will be likely during the p.m. hours.

Contact Joe Martucci: 609-272-7247 jmartucci@pressofac.com Twitter @acpressmartucci

