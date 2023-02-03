An arctic cold front will make temperatures plummet Friday, going from around 32 degrees at sunrise to the teens with a biting wind by sunset. Wind chills Friday afternoon through Saturday evening will stay below 15 degrees, with a quick warmup Sunday.

Snow finally accumulated Wednesday, here's what happened It took until Feb. 1, but snow finally accumulated in South Jersey. At Atlantic City Interna…

Winds will flip from the southwest from out of the northwest during the morning commute Friday. This will unleash a surge of arctic air that has brought sub-zero high temperatures to the Dakotas and lots of lake-effect snow to Michigan.

While the early morning will feel like a “typical” January day, you’ll need all the cold weather gear you have by evening.

Temperatures will fall all day long. By noon, we should be in the mid-20s. By sunset we should be in the upper teens.

But it will be the wind chill that can make being outdoors for extended time borderline dangerous for you and your pets..

Thanks to a 15 to 25 mph northwest wind, highest at the shore, wind chills will be in the teens by noon Friday. We should be in the single digits for the evening.

We’ll still have a wind chill overnight. Temperatures will fall, but winds will get weaker as well. Either way, under a mainly clear sky, wind chills will be between 5 and -5 from 3 to 9 a.m.

There is a bit of good news for Saturday, with less cold than I was initially forecasting. It looks like the full sweep of frigid air will hit North Jersey more than us.

As a result, we’ll rise to the upper 20s for the afternoon. Winds will be out of the northwest first, then shifting to come out of the west, keeping wind chills in the mid-teens.

Unusually, temperatures will warm Saturday night. Winds will be from the warming southwest. As a result, expect it to be around 32 when we start off Sunday.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy and seasonable. It’ll be the better weekend day to do outdoor work around the house. Highs will be in the upper 40s.

A coastal storm will move up the coast Sunday into Monday. However, it’ll turn to the east before it reaches here. It’ll keep us cloudy but still dry.

Cooler air will wrap around the low-pressure system Monday, which should be a bit cooler than Sunday. Otherwise, it’ll be dry and sunnier.

If you’re looking for long-lasting cold and snowstorm chances, I don’t see anything until at least the following weekend.

Finally, if you plan to spend the weekend skiing in the Poconos or New England, that cold will truly be dangerous. Have fun, but take it easy and have extra warm clothing available.