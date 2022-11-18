Weather: Wind chills stay in 20s, 30s all weekend as cold blast continues

Ready. Set. Winter.

Thursday was just the beginning of a nationwide cold surge. Friday through Saturday will be bright, but that weak sunshine won’t do anything to stop the chill, as it will feel like the 20s and 30s all weekend long.

The air mass we’ll be in Friday is the same one we were in Thursday. A sprawling, arctic high-pressure system will influence the whole eastern half of the country.

Winds will be from the west-northwest for the day, and it’ll be breezy. Sustained winds will be 15 to 20 mph with gusts near 30. A nearing cold front will help provide the extra boost to the winds.

Morning lows will start in the mid-20s for Mays Landing and inland areas, with near 32 readings in Margate and the shore. Add the winds, and it’ll feel like the 20s everywhere. Bundle up.

During the day, highs will be in the mid-40s with slowly increasing clouds. Thanks to the wind again, though, it’ll feel like the 30s.

During the evening, an arctic cold front will pass between 7 and 11 p.m. This will bring a cloudy sky. There will be bursts of snow or rain moving through. Model guidance has kept this to the northern half of the state primarily. That said, those north of the Atlantic City Expressway may see a half hour of rain or even the first snowflakes of the fall. There’s really no reason it couldn’t happen here.

Winds will diminish during the evening a bit. We’ll clear out after midnight and get bone dry outside. Morning lows will be in the mid-20s inland, with the shore attempting to get its first freeze of the year as well.

Highs Saturday will be in the mid-40s with a mix of sun and clouds. Saturday night will be like Friday night. Lows will be in the mid-20s inland, around 32 at the coast.

The coldest day will be Sunday. Northwest winds will blow at 20-25 mph sustained, with higher gusts. With highs only around 40 degrees, the air will bite at your face. When the wind blows, it’ll feel like the 20s, even during the middle of the day. The Brigantine Art Walk Holiday Show and Sale is set to kick off the holiday season. It’ll definitely feel like it. Stay warm outside.

Tons of sun will be around Monday as we climb back to seasonable temperatures. Highs will be in the upper 40s in most spots. Tuesday and Wednesday will warm up for your holiday travel. Highs will get to the mid-50s, and dry weather means no delays at any of the local airports or train stations. In fact, most of the Northeast will be precipitation-free as well.

Uncertainty in the forecast builds between Thanksgiving and the weekend. What will definitely happen is high pressure moves in from Quebec. A storm will move in from the Deep South, pushing away the high pressure.

Right now, I’m optimistic that Thanksgiving stays dry, if on the cooler side. The storm would then be Black Friday or Small Business Saturday. Rain, wind and tidal flooding are all on the table. Snow is unlikely, but I can’t completely rule out a bit.

Finally, we didn’t fall to freezing at Atlantic City International Airport Thursday morning. As a result, we won’t have that seven-day stretch of lows below 32 degrees.

Winds stayed elevated overnight. That made overnight lows milder, but wind chills were below freezing anyway.