Weather: Wind chills only in the teens, 20s Sunday, warming into Thanksgiving

Saturday was cold, Sunday will be even colder. The combination of an arctic airmass reload and strong winds will keep wind chills in the teens and 20s all day long. It’ll be chilly Monday, but we turn more seasonable into Thanksgiving, with no travel issues.

An arctic cold front passed overnight. As a new high-pressure system moves in, the air pressure gradient increases, which increases the winds. This will add insult to injury on the cold.

Morning lows will be in the upper 20s to around 30 degrees. That’s not unusual, but tack on the winds and places like Hammonton will feel like the upper teens. Even Longport and the shore will be around 20 degrees to start. The weather is certainly bringing in the holiday spirit.

Sustained winds will be 15 to 25 mph with top gusts 30 to 40 mph. Per usual, it’ll be the areas east of the Garden State Parkway that will have the highest totals.

With the core of the cold surge moving in, air temperatures will only peak in the upper 30s to around 40 degrees. Couple that with the wind, and wind chills will be in the 20s, even during the middle of the day.

For January, this would be a chilly day. In November, it’s downright cold.

The evening will be a clear, bone-dry night. Winds will taper off. Evening temperatures will fall below freezing.

As we kick off Monday morning, lows will generally be 20 to 25 degrees. However, the wind chills will be in the teens again.

If you’re done with the cold by then, temporary relief will be on the way. A ridge of high pressure aloft will work in from the south early in the week. The jet stream will lift north, and winds will turn to the southwest.

The warming process will start Monday. High temperatures will be in the mid- to upper 40s, without much of a wind chill. Plentiful sunshine will prevail.

Monday evening will fall into the 40s and 30s under a clear sky. This should be the last night below freezing for a while.

Inland areas will be in the upper 20s, with towns in the rural Pine Barrens, like Eagleswood, even cooler. The shore regions will be in the mid-30s.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be a pair of similar days. A generally southerly flow will push the thermometer to seasonable levels. We’ll be talking about 50s for highs, milder Wednesday. We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds.

Traveling into or out of South Jersey will be great. Looking across the country, there are two problem areas, though they’re not even that bad. One will be Florida, Georgia and South Carolina, where there will be rain and wind.

The other will be in Washington, Idaho, Wyoming and Montana, where a storm system will bring rain, wind and snow.

Thanksgiving will be cloudy and dry during the day. Highs will be in the 50s as we eat with family and friends, as well as take in a run or high school football.

As far as the late-week storm, the Thanksgiving night to Saturday timeframe is what I have circled for rain and wind. This will be a low- to moderate-impact event. I believe Black Friday shopping still has dry time, with milder temperatures.