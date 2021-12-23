 Skip to main content
Weather: Wind chills fail to crack 32 Thursday, but how about the holiday weekend?
It’ll be a day for the jacket and scarf. Wind chills will fail to rise above 32 and stay in the 20s for most of the day. It will be dry. Temperatures will warm up going into Christmas. A few showers will pass, likely as rain.

Forecast wind Chils.JPG

Temperatures Thursday morning will start in the mid- to upper 20s around sunrise. That’s near average for late December. However, with the northwest wind around 15 mph, wind chills will be 15 to 20 degrees.

We’ll have plenty of sun, but it will fail to cut the chill, as a cold high-pressure system will sit nearly overhead. High temperatures will rise into the low 40s. When you factor in the still breezy conditions, though, it will feel no greater than 32. Keep the outerwear on all day long. If you do need to run last-minute errands, though, you’ll have no issues.

Thursday's Setup.JPG

Winds will turn from the northwest to the southwest overnight. This will make for an unusual night. We’ll fall into the upper 20s inland and around 32 at the shore before midnight. Then, the combination of the southwest wind and increasing cloud cover will send temperatures up while it’s dark. We should rise to the mid-30s come sunrise Christmas Eve. Precipitation will just miss us, staying in the far northern part of the state.

Friday will be dry. If you’re traveling up or down Interstate 95, you’ll have no problems there. If you’re flying out, most places in the U.S. will be OK. The exception will be the West Coast, where a powerful storm will likely cause air travel delays.

Back in South Jersey, highs will top out in the upper 40s. We’ll drop the winds, so wind chills won’t be a factor. A day around our decorated downtowns — Stone Harbor and Cape May come to mind — will be fine if you’re outside for a few hours.

During the evening, clouds will be on the rise. It does look to be wet, with a few showers around, at night. The potential for rain showers will begin between 9 p.m. and midnight. Between 3 and 6 a.m., it will be out of here. Santa won’t be bringing the cold air from the North Pole, where it will be mostly cloudy and around -5 degrees Friday evening.

North Pole Weather.JPG

These showers won’t be everywhere, with upward of a tenth of an inch of rain in spots. If you’re looking for a white Christmas, you may find it in the northwest reaches of the state. A few hours of light snow will be likely overnight.

floop-gfs-2021122212.prateptype_cat.poac_ma.gif

The forecast precipitation, according to the Global Forecast System (GFS, American) model. 

I still believe Christmas Day will be mostly dry and mostly cloudy. Another day of southwest winds will send highs into the low to mid-50s. That’s a Christmas Day more for Norfolk, Virginia, than Northfield. If you’re celebrating with family and friends, there should be no issues on the roads.

A cold front will sweep through Saturday night. That will touch off isolated but heavier, rain showers. The front will pass by at sunrise Sunday. Winds will kick up out of the northwest in the wake of the front. However, there won’t be a real drop in temperatures. We’ll just go back to the near seasonable upper 40s for highs. Expect a few peeks of sun under a mostly cloudy sky.

Next week looks rocky. A few storm systems will pass through. However, none looks severe.

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

