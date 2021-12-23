Weather: Wind chills fail to crack 32 Thursday, but how about the holiday weekend?

Enter Meteorologist Joe Martucci's South Jersey winter photo contest As the thermometer goes down, Meteorologist Joe Martucci is looking for your best New Jersey…

Back in South Jersey, highs will top out in the upper 40s. We’ll drop the winds, so wind chills won’t be a factor. A day around our decorated downtowns — Stone Harbor and Cape May come to mind — will be fine if you’re outside for a few hours.

During the evening, clouds will be on the rise. It does look to be wet, with a few showers around, at night. The potential for rain showers will begin between 9 p.m. and midnight. Between 3 and 6 a.m., it will be out of here. Santa won’t be bringing the cold air from the North Pole, where it will be mostly cloudy and around -5 degrees Friday evening.

These showers won’t be everywhere, with upward of a tenth of an inch of rain in spots. If you’re looking for a white Christmas, you may find it in the northwest reaches of the state. A few hours of light snow will be likely overnight.

I still believe Christmas Day will be mostly dry and mostly cloudy. Another day of southwest winds will send highs into the low to mid-50s. That’s a Christmas Day more for Norfolk, Virginia, than Northfield. If you’re celebrating with family and friends, there should be no issues on the roads.