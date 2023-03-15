The Pinelands will be primed for the rapid spread of wildfire Wednesday as the combination of gusty winds and bone-dry air flows in. We then calm down, and warm up, for the end of the week.

It’ll be a chilly morning. Wind chills will be in the teens in many spots around sunrise. That northwest wind will be stiff, blowing 15 to 25 mph.

We’ll get gusts blowing during the midday and afternoon. Top gusts will be 40 mph. Tapping into a large source of cool, Canadian air, it’ll be Chapstick dry outside.

That combination of dry air, the strong, drying March sun and a fairly parched ground will lead to a higher risk of the spread of wildfires Wednesday. Please limit your burning so we can give our firefighters a break.

Otherwise, high temperatures will be around 50 degrees. Wind chills will be in the 30s during the afternoon.

The breeze will calm Wednesday night. With a mainly clear sky, we’ll be able to cool pretty effectively. We’ll fall into the 40s and 30s during the evening.

Overnight lows will be in the mid-20s for Mays Landing and inland areas. For Atlantic City and the shore, it’ll be around 32 degrees.

Then we’ll break into early spring weather for the rest of the week.

Clockwise-spinning surface high pressure will shift to our east. That will flip our winds from a northerly direction to a southerly direction.

With a mix of sun and clouds, that sun will be able to warm the ground. Highs will get into the mid-50s.

Clouds will move back in Thursday night. That will put a type of blanket over us, limiting the amount of cooling we get at night.

During the evening you’ll just need a light jacket as temperatures slowly fall into the 40s. St. Patrick’s Day morning lows Friday will be in the 40- to 45-degree range, above average for this time of year.

A warm front will lift north for the holiday. That will bump up our high temperatures, while also bringing a few of those showers Ireland sees a lot to the forecast.

A shower will be possible from 7 a.m. to noon. The places most likely to be dry will be at the shore and in Cape May County. It’d rain for 90 minutes, at most.

Then, we’ll get a warming, breezy, southwest wind. That will kick up high temperatures to between 55 and 60 degrees. That’ll be the lucky part of this forecast.

Rain will fall deep overnight Friday into Saturday morning. A coastal storm will get going off the North Carolina coast and then trek to the east-northeast.

The rest of the weekend will be dry. However, a surge of cold, breezy air will make it feel like winter again.

Finally, I’ll be off to sunny Florida for a few days. A spring break of sorts. Hope everyone has a great rest of the week and weekend. I’ll catch everyone back online next Wednesday and in print Thursday.