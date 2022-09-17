Weather: Wildfire smoke departs Sunday as summery stretch begins

Wildfire smoke will finally be blown offshore on Sunday as the start of a new pattern comes in. This one will keep us very warm and humid all the way through the end of astronomical summer Thursday. A few highs will touch 90 Monday.

We'll start with the smoke, which has brought great sunrises and sunsets, but also muted our bright blue sky to shades of gray since Thursday. Coming from the Pacific Northwest wildfire, the thickest pool of smoke will exit offshore Sunday morning around a ridge of upper level high pressure that will sit right overhead.

Due to that ridge of high pressure, we'll get warmer. The ridge is actually just a thicker part of the atmosphere. A thicker atmosphere can hold more heat than a thinner atmosphere. Hence, our warm up.

Temperatures will start off around 60 inland and mid-60s at the shore. With a southwesterly wind, highs will hurdle to the mid-80s inland. At the coast, we'll be around 80 degrees. All in all, excellent for anything outside, whether it's Creekfest in Absecon or day two of the Downbeach Seafood Festival.

Sunday evening will be a warm one, typical for mid-August. We'll only fall into the 80s and 70s for the evening under a mainly clear sky. As we go overnight, lows will ne in the mid to upper 60s. The southwest winds will make it a little muggy out there as well.

We'll be squeezed in between high pressure to the east and a cold front to the west for Monday. That will shoot up southwesterly winds at all levels of the atmosphere. That will give us a very warm, even hot, day.

High temperatures still look to be in the upper 80s for most inland towns. However, there will be a few, perhaps Buena Vista, that will be around 90 degrees. It won't be a dry heat, either. It will be noticeably humid (though not overly muggy). That will put the peak heat index over 90 degrees everywhere. The highest heat index we have had at Atlantic City International Airport hasn't even touched 90.

So, it could be the hottest day of the month, and stretch until sometime next spring.

Over at the coast, we'll be in the low 80s. We should get a bit of a sea breeze to develop. It'll be comfortable, with ocean and bay temperatures in the 70s.

Our first of two weak rain threats will come Monday night between 7 p.m. and 5 a.m. It'll be a cold front that passes through the area.

Widespread rain is going to be hard to come by. That being said, I bet a few of us gets a few spits of showers that add up to a few hundreths of an inch. Maybe it'll break our dry streak at our reporting stations but it won't quell the drought.

Overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 60s. That's about ten degrees above average.

Once the cold front passes, we'll have a sunny Tuesday. We'll take a break from the humidity, as dew points go into the dry 50s. High temperatures will be nearly as warm as Monday, with low to mid-80s. It'll be a splendid September.

Wednesday will largely be the same. We'll have sunshine and inland 80s, with the shore around 80 degrees. The difference will be additional mugginess in the air.

Thursday will be a breezy, warm, fairly muggy day for the first day of astronomical fall. Southwest winds 15-20 mph will blow ahead of a cold front. That cold front will pass. Rain isn't ruled out. More than likely, it'll just usher in our coolest September air.