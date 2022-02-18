Weather: Whipping winds through Saturday, with gusts to 50 mph possible

The day will start off chaotic. A line of heavy rain, if not thunderstorms, associated directly with the cold front, will pass at some point between 4 and 8 a.m.

That will continue the risk for damaging winds. About 2,500 feet high, winds of 60 to 80 mph will howl. It’s far from a guarantee that it will mix down to the surface. However, being so close to the problem, keep an eye out for power outages and wind damage. If not, gusts will be in the 40s, anyway.

After 8 a.m., winds will flip from the southwest to the northwest and settle down a bit. It’ll still be gusty into the day, with gusts of 35 to 40 mph. It’ll be a cold wind, enough to throw temperatures down from the 50s to near freezing by sunset. Bundle up if you’re going out. Wind chills will be in the 20s Friday evening.

Winds will settle later into the evening. Temperatures will continue their slide. We’ll be in the 20s for most of the night under a mainly clear sky and the cold front well to our east. Overnight lows will be in the mid- to upper 20s.

Another cold front will pass Saturday. However, it won’t be until the afternoon. So we’ll have a calm and bright morning. With more cold air moving in, though, we’re going to rise to the mid-40s, which is seasonable for this time of year.

The potential for damaging winds and power outages will be low but possible from about 2 to 10 p.m. Here, wind gusts of 40 to even 50 mph will be around (winds over 45 mph start to cause issues). This will be because an Alberta Clipper — a cold, fast-moving low-pressure system — will get its fingertips on us.

Typical with an arctic cold front with energy nearby (the clipper), a snow squall will be possible. This will be between 2 and 6 p.m. A snow squall is a heavy but brief snow shower. Essentially, it’s a wintertime thunderstorm. Whiteout conditions for a few minutes could occur, but no more than a half-inch of snow would be seen, wherever it occurs.

On the backside of this will be another blast of polar air. We’ll drop into the 20s quickly after 6 p.m. From there, under a star-filled sky, lows will be in the mid-teens Sunday morning in Galloway Township and inland spots. Meanwhile, Brigantine and the shore will be in the mid-20s. Bundle up starting the day.

High pressure will settle in Sunday. That will bring a calmer, brighter and totally dry day to the area. Given the Canadian origins of the high pressure, it will be a cold day, as highs will struggle to get to 40 degrees.

Contact Joe Martucci: 609-272-7247 jmartucci@pressofac.com Twitter @acpressmartucci

