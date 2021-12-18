Weather whiplash for the weekend as highs go from near 60 to the 40s

A warm front will lift north Saturday morning. A slug of rain will come with it, which will continue until between 7 and 9 a.m., ending first in Cape May, last in Ocean County. Temperatures will be in the low to mid-40s to start, chillier than the past few mornings as winds blow out of the northeast.
However, after 9 a.m., winds will turn to the south as the warm front clears the region, bringing some sunshine in the process. High temperatures will reach the mid- to upper 50s north of Route 40. South of there, highs should be in the 60s, except at the coast, which will still be in the 50s due to the cooler ocean water.
So your day bouncing between stores or finally getting up the Christmas lights will be just fine as long as you wait until mid-morning to get going.
The full Cold Moon will be Saturday night, our last full moon of the year. We won’t be all that cold, though, and if you want to see it shine, do so after sunset. That is when it will be the clearest.
Temperatures will stay in the 50s to low 60s under the influence of the passed warm front. Then, between 1 and 6 a.m. a cold front will pass. Isolated rain showers will come with it, and a cold, north wind will follow. Temperatures will be in the low to mid-40s for Sunday morning.
From there, we won’t rise much. The combination of the weak sun and the Canadian influence of our air will mean highs only climb to the mid- to upper 40s. It’ll be our coldest high temperature since Dec. 9, though it’s merely seasonable for Dec. 19.
Sustained winds will be 15 to 20 mph, with gusts 30 to 35 mph. That could knock over the inflatable Santa but not cause any real issues.
We’ll clear out and calm down Sunday night. The evening will fall through the 40s and 30s quickly. It’ll be a jacket-and-gloves Monday morning on the mainland. Lows will be in the mid-20s. The shore will, per usual, stay milder, around 32 degrees.
Looking ahead to the week of Christmas, Monday and Tuesday will be about the same. We’ll have a good amount of sun (more Monday), temperatures in the 40s (colder Monday) and light winds.
A low-pressure system will still be slated to go off the southeastern coast Wednesday, then cut to the northeast. I do believe it’ll be too little, too late for us to see any rain or snow. There is an outside shot of coastal flooding Wednesday with the northeast winds piling up the water.
Christmas Eve looks dry and seasonable. There are signs of an Alberta clipper passing on Christmas Day. Temperatures will be below average. A snowy Christmas? It’s worth watching, but it’s either a no- or little-impact event.
Before we wrap up, we have a temperature record to share. Atlantic City International Airport tied the record Thursday for the daily highest minimum temperature. We only dropped as low as 51 degrees there.
