Weather whiplash for the weekend as highs go from near 60 to the 40s

A warm front will lift north Saturday morning. A slug of rain will come with it, which will continue until between 7 and 9 a.m., ending first in Cape May, last in Ocean County. Temperatures will be in the low to mid-40s to start, chillier than the past few mornings as winds blow out of the northeast.

However, after 9 a.m., winds will turn to the south as the warm front clears the region, bringing some sunshine in the process. High temperatures will reach the mid- to upper 50s north of Route 40. South of there, highs should be in the 60s, except at the coast, which will still be in the 50s due to the cooler ocean water.

So your day bouncing between stores or finally getting up the Christmas lights will be just fine as long as you wait until mid-morning to get going.

The full Cold Moon will be Saturday night, our last full moon of the year. We won’t be all that cold, though, and if you want to see it shine, do so after sunset. That is when it will be the clearest.