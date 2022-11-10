 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Weather: What to expect from the remnants of Nicole on Friday, Saturday

Joe Martucci

Thursday will be the calm before the storm as Nicole, which made landfall in Florida overnight, will bring its remnant moisture our way Friday into Saturday. It’s looking more likely that wind will be a concern, though tidal flooding will likely stay away.

Temperatures Thursday morning will start in the 40- to 45-degree range inland to around 50 degrees at the beaches. It’ll be a fairly typical mid-November morning, if on the milder side. There will be a good amount of sunshine to start.

Eventually, that sunshine will give way to high clouds during the afternoon, as Nicole’s influence expands. With southeast winds, it’ll be a mild day. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s inland. Even the shore should be around this as well. It’ll be a pleasant day to be out and about.

As we go into the evening, temperatures will be in the 60s, a comfortable night. Overnight lows will be in the low to mid-50s as the air gets a bit soupier.

Then we get to Friday. There are plenty of Veterans Day events out there, and anything before 10 a.m. looks OK. Between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., rain will develop from south to north across the area.

For the rest of the forecast, we’ll break this down by impact.

Rain

Areas of road, stream and creek flooding will be likely in spots. It won’t be widespread, though.

Rain will come in two waves. The first wave will be from the midday until about 7 p.m. or so.

Then, we get into a break for most of the evening. Then, around midnight, rain will move back in from the west. This will fall for a few hours. However, by sunrise, it looks like this rain will pretty much be done.

In all, between 0.75 and 1.50 inches of rain will fall. It’s a good drink of water for a region that can still use a little bit more rain to fully rid itself of drought.

Severe weather

A low but real risk of a tornado is likely during the p.m. rainfall Friday. If a tornado warning is issued for your area, get inside. Move to the lowest floor possible, toward the center of the building and away from windows.

Wind

This is my biggest concern. There’s a growing likelihood that it will be windy enough for some downed power lines and tree branches. Make sure to charge your devices in case of an outage. Cut down hanging tree limbs that could damage your property, too.

Wind gusts will be 45-55 mph from the late afternoon to about midnight Friday into Saturday. Those gusts will be highest along the shore.

The rest of Friday afternoon and Saturday morning will be breezy. However, gusts will be 35-45 mph, below damage threshold.

Winds will pick up out of the southeast during the afternoon. They’ll turn to the southwest after midnight Saturday and then go to the northwest around dawn Saturday morning.

Tidal flooding

Despite the onshore winds Friday, tidal flooding shouldn’t happen with this storm. We’re helped by the fact that the Friday night high tide will be the lower of the two high tides for the day. Winds will be strong from the south, but they won’t blow long enough to build up that much water.

I wouldn’t be surprised if the Delaware Bayshore in Cumberland County or the northern coasts of bays see a little extra water, but it’ll be nothing widespread.

After the storm

The rest of Saturday will be a breezy, brighter day. Highs will be in the 60s.

Sunday will see a few showers, mainly along the coast.

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

